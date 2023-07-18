First Mover Americas: Reddit Community’s MOON Tokens Soar

Moons (MOON), the native token of Reddit's r/CryptoCurrency community of over 6.5 million users, has chalked up a triple-digit percentage price gain this week. One analyst cited Reddit's recent change in terms of service as a possible reason for the impressive price rally, which has seen MOON's price has surging 170% to almost 25 cents from 9 cents, according to data tracked by Coingecko. The cryptocurrency is listed on SushiSwap, Gate.io and MEXC. Moons are ERC-20 tokens distributed as rewards to users for their posts or comments in the r/CryptoCurrency subreddit. The coins can be freely traded, tipped, or spent in the community for different purposes. The tokens can also be stored in Reddit's Ethereum-based wallet, called Vault. The Bricks (BRICK) token, distributed as a reward for contributions in the r/Fortnite subreddit, has surged 300% in two days.