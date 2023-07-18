Bitcoin Remains Under Pressure Below $30K Following U.S. Retail Sales Numbers

On its face, the retail sales report from the U.S. Census Bureau for June showed some weakness, with the headline number rising 0.2% last month versus forecasts for 0.5% and May's 0.5%. However, the retail sales "control group" – which filters out some components to compile a more precise gauge of consumer spending – rose 0.6% in June, more than double May's pace and far ahead of estimates for a decline of 0.3%.