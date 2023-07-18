Bitcoin Remains Under Pressure Below $30K Following U.S. Retail Sales Numbers
Thursday's rally to a new 13-month high of $31,800 has now more than been fully nullified.
The price of bitcoin (BTC) at $29,780 is barely holding above a one-month low as Tuesday morning's economic data confirms the U.S. economy remains in growth mode and traders brace for what's now a near 100% certainty of another Federal Reserve rate hike next week.
On its face, the retail sales report from the U.S. Census Bureau for June showed some weakness, with the headline number rising 0.2% last month versus forecasts for 0.5% and May's 0.5%. However, the retail sales "control group" – which filters out some components to compile a more precise gauge of consumer spending – rose 0.6% in June, more than double May's pace and far ahead of estimates for a decline of 0.3%.
"Score another win for team soft landing," said Joseph Brusuelas, chief economist at RSM. He noted that the control group is higher by 2.1% on a 3-month average annualized basis, implying modest upside risk to his team's forecast for 1.7% GDP growth in Q2.
What little doubt about the result of next week's meeting of the Fed's policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) has been essentially fully erased, with traders now pricing in a 97.3% chance of another 25 basis point rate hike, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.
Bitcoin, which appeared set for a major upside price breakout when it rallied as high as $31,800 last Thursday in wake of the favorable court ruling for Ripple's XRP, now sits at the low end of its recent price range at $29,780.
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.