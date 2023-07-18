Bitcoin Cannot Remain Indifferent to Dollar Index for Long: Analyst

"The BTC-DXY relationship will be hard to shake for long, though. It's not just that the U.S. dollar is the denominator in the most-quoted pair for the crypto asset (and when the denominator goes down in value, the ratio goes up, all else being equal) – it's also that a weaker dollar boosts global liquidity by giving U.S. dollar debt holders around the world more room to breathe," Acheson said in Monday's edition of the newsletter.