Bitcoin Dips Below $30K to Lowest Since Late June as Altcoins Pare Gains From XRP Lawsuit

Smaller cryptocurrencies – or so-called altcoins – have suffered even steeper declines. Ripple's XRP, which led Thursday's breakneck surge after a partially favorable court ruling in a lawsuit involving the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), tumbled 4.4% in the last 24 hours. SOL and XLM, the native token's of the Solana and Stellar networks, respectively, also shed more than 4% over the same period.