Bitcoin Dips Below $30K to Lowest Since Late June as Altcoins Pare Gains From XRP Lawsuit

Ripple's XRP, Solana's SOL and Lido Finance's LDO lost more than 4% in the last 24 hours.

By Krisztian Sandor
AccessTimeIconJul 17, 2023 at 7:35 p.m. UTC
Updated Jul 17, 2023 at 7:52 p.m. UTC
BTC price chart (CoinDesk)

BTC price chart (CoinDesk)

Cryptocurrency markets continued to pull back from last Thursday's big gains, with bitcoin (BTC) slipping about 2% over the past 24 hours alongside more sizable declines in the altcoin sector.

Bitcoin fell to as low as $29,679 Monday afternoon and had bounced modestly at press time to $29,900. Ether (ETH), the second largest cryptocurrency by market cap, dropped to $1,880, also about a 2% decline over the past 24 hours.

Smaller cryptocurrencies – or so-called altcoins – have suffered even steeper declines. Ripple's XRP, which led Thursday's breakneck surge after a partially favorable court ruling in a lawsuit involving the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), tumbled 4.4% in the last 24 hours. SOL and XLM, the native token's of the Solana and Stellar networks, respectively, also shed more than 4% over the same period.

Ripple is now lower about 15% from Thursday's high, though still well above its pre-court ruling level. Solana is off about 10% from its Thursday high and XLM down about 25%, though both also remain higher over the past week.

Among the day's worst performers is LDO, the governance token of liquid staking protocol Lido Finance, which has nosedived almost 12%.

Edited by Stephen Alpher.




DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Krisztian Sandor
Krisztian Sandor

Krisztian Sandor is a reporter on the U.S. markets team focusing on stablecoins and institutional investment. He holds BTC and ETH.

Follow @sndr_krisztian on Twitter

