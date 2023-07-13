SOL, MATIC, ADA Tokens Surge Following XRP Ruling

Bitcoin
$31,726.10+4.81%
Ethereum
$1,998.91+6.87%
XRP
$0.79934555+71.45%
Binance Coin
$253.24+4.17%
Cardano
$0.34570000+20.98%
Solana
$26.03+19.05%
Dogecoin
$0.06977104+8.96%
Polygon
$0.83969964+17.20%
Litecoin
$103.06+8.81%
Tron
$0.08149504+4.88%
Polkadot
$5.51+7.69%
Bitcoin Cash
$277.13-0.20%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$31,420.74+3.62%
Avalanche
$14.07+9.11%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000790+7.20%
Stellar
$0.16096800+68.42%
Uniswap
$5.73+10.14%
Binance USD
$1.00+0.05%
Chainlink
$6.92+11.32%
Monero
$166.18+1.66%
Cosmos
$9.69+7.95%
Ethereum Classic
$19.88+6.85%
Filecoin
$4.59+9.44%
Lido DAO
$2.22+18.85%
Internet Computer
$4.35+6.89%
Hedera
$0.05223250+9.00%
Aptos
$7.56+10.15%
Arbitrum
$1.22+10.12%
Crypto.com
$0.05963982+4.44%
Quant
$106.06+5.69%
VeChain
$0.01989097+6.90%
NEAR Protocol
$1.45+10.52%
Aave
$78.60+6.07%
The Graph
$0.12211586+6.35%
Stacks
$0.68403023+3.17%
Elrond
$36.64+5.02%
Algorand
$0.11580424+8.50%
Optimism
$1.38+15.48%
EOS
$0.79583700+11.34%
The Sandbox
$0.46583148+11.06%
Fantom
$0.30613908+14.18%
Tezos
$0.90354100+10.43%
Maker
$934.05+4.51%
Theta
$0.81557221+9.00%
Decentraland
$0.42710197+10.29%
Immutable X
$0.74803501+9.57%
Render Token
$2.08+8.57%
Axie Infinity
$6.62+12.61%
Bitcoin SV
$39.74+2.15%
Rocket Pool
$37.58+2.55%
Curve DAO Token
$0.84285210+8.03%
ApeCoin
$1.97+5.73%
BitDAO
$0.49926055+5.29%
Synthetix
$2.15+6.89%
Injective Protocol
$8.51+6.65%
NEO
$9.49+6.20%
Flow
$0.62141435+6.97%
Gala
$0.02574071+8.03%
Paxos Dollar
$1.00-0.21%
eCash
$0.00003105-5.42%
Kava.io
$0.94150405-3.07%
Chiliz
$0.08285743+9.28%
IOTA
$0.19186644+7.60%
Luna Classic
$0.00008699+5.45%
PAX Gold
$1,939.59-0.03%
Compound
$69.61+7.16%
BitTorrent
$0.00000048+3.82%
Mina
$0.48726224+9.80%
Woo Network
$0.24507870+13.91%
Dash
$35.89+8.46%
Zilliqa
$0.02199475+7.11%
Nexo
$0.64195566+3.13%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.85830178+4.65%
dYdX
$2.01+10.35%
Convex Finance
$4.22+6.10%
1inch Network
$0.34364925+6.50%
PancakeSwap
$1.56+6.99%
Enjin
$0.31987741+8.48%
THORChain
$1.06+9.15%
Gnosis
$121.85+6.18%
Basic Attention Token
$0.21055000+9.08%
Mask Network
$3.75+12.43%
Qtum
$2.88+6.44%
Loopring
$0.24000378+6.91%
Flare
$0.01448966+9.51%
NEM
$0.02960959+0.10%
Zcash
$31.80+11.58%
Oasis Network
$0.05226413+9.29%
FLOKI
$0.00002627+7.39%
Celo
$0.51424678+6.05%
Stepn
$0.23469986+1.08%
BLUR
$0.33940948+6.99%
Ethereum Name Service
$9.99+5.00%
Bitcoin Gold
$14.16-1.63%
Holo
$0.00139620+9.18%
Illuvium
$43.74+7.21%
Ravencoin
$0.02046917+8.36%
Fetch.ai
$0.23290331+9.19%
Yearn Finance
$7,225.03+4.41%
Decred
$15.35+1.10%
Kusama
$25.45+8.11%
Helium
$1.56+11.14%
ICON
$0.23275075+5.04%
SXP
$0.38203835+5.49%
EthereumPoW
$1.99+6.70%
Balancer
$4.99+9.11%
Ankr
$0.02565842+5.83%
JasmyCoin
$0.00431519+8.82%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.000000000.02%
Audius
$0.19542273+10.11%
Waves
$2.03+1.29%
Golem
$0.20086556+3.78%
IoTeX
$0.02113113+13.79%
Astar
$0.04451791+5.52%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.61136940+6.43%
0x
$0.22349904+8.16%
Siacoin
$0.00341108+3.48%
SafePal
$0.47132180+6.84%
Moonbeam
$0.25298864+6.59%
Aragon
$4.26+5.70%
Wax
$0.05051248+0.83%
Harmony
$0.01332526+13.83%
Ocean Protocol
$0.37299770+4.62%
Band Protocol
$1.26+7.56%
Gains Network
$5.02+10.28%
Ribbon Finance
$0.20227397-0.06%
Biconomy
$0.24666212+6.00%
Stargate Finance
$0.68572734+9.20%
DigiByte
$0.00851661+7.03%
Skale
$0.02960548+9.89%
Sushiswap
$0.70776384+13.33%
Livepeer
$4.80+13.01%
Synapse
$0.69048798+9.21%
Liquity
$1.41+26.50%
Joe
$0.38071347+14.32%
Polymath Network
$0.14160000+4.42%
Lisk
$0.87076062+2.06%
Cartesi
$0.16632666+3.85%
TerraUSD
$0.01251262+3.64%
Horizen
$8.70+8.85%
Amp
$0.00214095+7.73%
UMA Protocol
$1.65+4.99%
Axelar
$0.36369125-1.92%
Kyber Network
$0.61250895+7.07%
OriginTrail
$0.26679486+3.06%
Nano
$0.75836482+5.38%
Verge
$0.00603737-8.03%
Alchemy Pay
$0.02013860+6.00%
Nervos Network
$0.00294287+7.75%
API3
$1.12+12.71%
PlayDapp
$0.17140547-1.08%
OMG Network
$0.67469640+11.22%
Celer Network
$0.01636470+9.27%
iExec RLC
$1.27+6.52%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000016+6.08%
Steem
$0.19975434-7.55%
Syscoin
$0.12148406+3.98%
Powerledger
$0.20219821+23.97%
Secret
$0.40906581+6.00%
Numeraire
$13.63+6.81%
Coin98
$0.15853751+9.63%
MetisDAO
$18.95+2.43%
Radicle
$1.65+5.26%
My Neighbor Alice
$1.09+7.72%
Braintrust
$0.32012328-0.75%
SPACE ID
$0.27400816+10.20%
Dent
$0.00081619+7.81%
NuCypher
$0.05996004-0.16%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.24+5.06%
Merit Circle
$0.18954013+2.19%
Celsius
$0.17784154+14.16%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00169765+5.58%
Civic
$0.08805084-0.43%
Chromia
$0.12307538+9.81%
Marlin
$0.00855127+3.27%
COTI
$0.05695495+16.74%
WINkLink
$0.00007153+3.18%
NKN
$0.10403397+6.93%
Hashflow
$0.37476387+8.94%
Ren
$0.06484703+9.54%
Keep Network
$0.11747508+4.14%
Request
$0.08367488+3.55%
Gitcoin
$1.05+14.65%
Bifrost
$0.04607478+0.08%
MOBOX
$0.30413858+4.55%
Bancor
$0.41068246+6.60%
Spell Token
$0.00050688+7.24%
Galxe
$1.27+9.84%
Adventure Gold
$0.71243950+5.83%
Sun Token
$0.00575177+5.31%
ARPA
$0.05225325+8.88%
Aavegotchi
$0.98607009+5.58%
LCX
$0.06423292-1.25%
WazirX
$0.10843675-4.88%
SuperRare
$0.07758724+4.82%
XYO Network
$0.00375977+3.81%
Boba Network
$0.13902693+3.54%
CEEK VR
$0.05575831+4.65%
Stormx
$0.00416013+3.15%
Storj
$0.31660475+0.73%
Raydium
$0.20362960+4.49%
Badger DAO
$2.25+5.70%
Alien Worlds
$0.01205434+7.17%
Origin Protocol
$0.08543896+6.92%
TrueFi
$0.04033239+7.86%
Index Chain
$0.05705912+4.34%
Reef
$0.00182163+11.35%
Moonriver
$5.49+5.67%
Voyager Token
$0.13546976+6.53%
RACA
$0.00011613+3.18%
Serum
$0.10407141-3.12%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.53108606+10.21%
Saitama
$0.00084337+6.40%
GAS
$2.68-0.05%
LooksRare
$0.06486859+9.04%
Quickswap
$76.54+7.08%
Polkastarter
$0.33646537+4.05%
Orchid
$0.05326857+4.80%
DIA
$0.27682464-15.61%
Onyxcoin
$0.00119728+5.36%
Keep3rV1
$59.19+5.05%
BarnBridge
$3.08+5.09%
Alchemix
$15.06+6.15%
MXC
$0.01136222-1.24%
Yield Guild Games
$0.14850118+7.55%
Enzyme
$18.77+3.73%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.25833562+4.42%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.12745958+5.02%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.67+4.40%
Bluzelle
$0.06112035+10.94%
Alpaca Finance
$0.15836080+4.11%
CLV
$0.03871355+5.00%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000-2.43%
district0x
$0.02619899+19.69%
Stafi
$0.33072439+6.23%
Harvest Finance
$27.34+3.28%
Star Atlas
$0.00141875+2.96%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00374400+0.88%
Rarible
$1.16-5.01%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.01501069+1.94%
Tokemak
$0.68448385+7.30%
Augur
$1.11-34.66%
Quantstamp
$0.01209138-1.60%
Mirror Protocol
$0.03323307+2.56%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
FTX Token
$1.54-1.33%
Pepe
$0.00000168+12.80%
Threshold
$0.02405083+3.74%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.10962559+12.21%
Tether
$1.00+0.04%
USD Coin
$0.99998295+0.00%
Dai
$0.99944861-0.02%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Markets

SOL, MATIC, ADA Tokens Surge Following XRP Ruling

A federal judge on Thursday ruled he sale of Ripple’s XRP tokens on exchanges and through algorithms did not constitute investment contracts.

By Krisztian Sandor
AccessTimeIconJul 13, 2023 at 6:31 p.m. UTC
Updated Jul 13, 2023 at 7:14 p.m. UTC

Cryptocurrencies that the U.S. Securities and Exchanges Commission (SEC) deemed unregistered securities in last month's lawsuits against Coinbase and Binance have posted double-digit percentage gains on the news of a favorable court ruling regarding Ripple's XRP.

Solana's (SOL), Polygon's (MATIC), and Cardano's (ADA) are all higher by roughly 15% in Wednesday afternoon action.

In the seminal U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) case filed in 2020 against blockchain platform Ripple, a U.S. District Court Judge in the Southern District of New York ruled Wednesday that the sale of Ripple’s XRP tokens on exchanges and through algorithms did not constitute investment contracts.

While it wasn't a complete victory for Ripple – the judge also ruled that institutional sale of the tokens did violate federal securities laws – the news has sent XRP soaring by 54% in afternoon trade.

Edited by Stephen Alpher.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Krisztian Sandor
Krisztian Sandor

Krisztian Sandor is a reporter on the U.S. markets team focusing on stablecoins and institutional investment. He holds BTC and ETH.

Follow @sndr_krisztian on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.