Ripple’s XRP Token Surges 57% After Court Rules XRP Sales Aren’t Investment Contracts

XRP climbed as high as 75 cents at one point, its highest level since April 2022.

By Sage D. Young
AccessTimeIconJul 13, 2023 at 4:44 p.m. UTC
Updated Jul 13, 2023 at 6:02 p.m. UTC
XRP 24-hour chart (CoinDesk Indices)

XRP’s price has skyrocketed 57% in the past day, climbing the most among the largest cryptocurrencies by market capitalization after a U.S. judge ruled the sale of XRP tokens on exchanges did not constitute investment contracts.

XRP climbed to as high as 75.8 cents, according to data from CryptoWatch, its highest level since April 2022, before settling to 73.9 cents at the time of publication.

The price action comes immediately after the District Court for the Southern District of New York said the “offer and sale of XRP on digital asset exchanges did not amount to offers and sales of investment contracts,” as “the record cannot establish the third Howey prong to these transactions.”

Uphold, one of the few crypto exchanges where investors can purchase XRP, is experiencing internment issues, “due to high demand,” according to its Twitter account.

Edited by James Rubin.

UPDATE (July 13, 2023 5:43 UTC): Updates to reflect new high prices

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Sage D. Young
Sage D. Young

Sage D. Young is a tech protocol reporter at CoinDesk. He owns a few NFTs, gold and silver, as well as BTC, ETH, LINK, AAVE, ARB, PEOPLE, DOGE, OS, and HTR.

Follow @httpsageyd on Twitter

