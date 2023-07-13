Bitcoin
XRP May Win Gemini Exchange Listing After Court Ruling in SEC Case

U.S. federal court ruled on Thursday that sale of XRP tokens on exchanges and through algorithms did not constitute investment contracts.

By Aoyon Ashraf
AccessTimeIconJul 13, 2023 at 6:11 p.m. UTC
Updated Jul 13, 2023 at 6:22 p.m. UTC
Brad Kimes and Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse at XRP Las Vegas, 2023

Brad Kimes and Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse at XRP Las Vegas, 2023

Crypto exchange Gemini said it's examining whether to list Ripple's XRP token after a U.S. federal court ruled on Thursday that the sale of the tokens on exchanges and through algorithms did not constitute investment contracts.

"Given today's ruling that the sale of XRP on exchanges is not a security, @Gemini is exploring the listing of XRP for both spot and derivatives trading," the exchange said in a tweet.

Read more: Ripple, Crypto Industry Score Partial Win in SEC Court Fight Over XRP

The court published the conclusions in an order partially granting a motion for summary judgment in the seminal U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) case against the platform.

The XRP token surged more than 60% on Thursday, highest since April of last year, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Edited by Nick Baker.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Aoyon Ashraf
Aoyon Ashraf

Aoyon Ashraf is managing editor with more than a decade of experience in covering equity markets

Follow @Aoyon_A on Twitter

