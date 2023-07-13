XRP May Win Gemini Exchange Listing After Court Ruling in SEC Case
U.S. federal court ruled on Thursday that sale of XRP tokens on exchanges and through algorithms did not constitute investment contracts.
Crypto exchange Gemini said it's examining whether to list Ripple's XRP token after a U.S. federal court ruled on Thursday that the sale of the tokens on exchanges and through algorithms did not constitute investment contracts.
"Given today's ruling that the sale of XRP on exchanges is not a security, @Gemini is exploring the listing of XRP for both spot and derivatives trading," the exchange said in a tweet.
The court published the conclusions in an order partially granting a motion for summary judgment in the seminal U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) case against the platform.
The XRP token surged more than 60% on Thursday, highest since April of last year, according to CoinMarketCap data.
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.