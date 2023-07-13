Bitcoin and Crypto Stocks Like Coinbase Soar as XRP Ruling Bolsters Optimism

Bitcoin
$31,154.62+2.65%
Ethereum
$1,977.99+5.73%
XRP
$0.78225288+66.58%
Binance Coin
$251.76+3.30%
Cardano
$0.33911000+18.00%
Solana
$25.60+16.42%
Dogecoin
$0.06914398+7.09%
Polygon
$0.83345711+15.59%
Litecoin
$100.10+4.40%
Tron
$0.08070204+3.87%
Polkadot
$5.42+5.70%
Bitcoin Cash
$270.06-3.34%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$31,272.51+3.08%
Avalanche
$13.86+6.75%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000790+4.85%
Uniswap
$5.69+8.78%
Stellar
$0.14658400+52.97%
Binance USD
$1.00+0.01%
Chainlink
$6.94+11.33%
Monero
$164.32+0.36%
Cosmos
$9.59+6.17%
Ethereum Classic
$19.58+4.96%
Filecoin
$4.54+8.18%
Lido DAO
$2.17+15.72%
Internet Computer
$4.31+5.28%
Hedera
$0.05162350+7.43%
Aptos
$7.44+7.30%
Crypto.com
$0.05971690+4.47%
Arbitrum
$1.21+7.89%
Quant
$105.19+4.47%
VeChain
$0.01986799+5.75%
NEAR Protocol
$1.43+7.93%
Aave
$78.20+5.40%
The Graph
$0.12069968+4.80%
Stacks
$0.67597842+0.80%
Elrond
$36.34+3.24%
Algorand
$0.11694176+9.52%
Optimism
$1.36+12.39%
EOS
$0.78570000+9.68%
The Sandbox
$0.46051112+9.18%
Fantom
$0.30313449+12.00%
Tezos
$0.88410000+8.21%
Maker
$917.05+2.34%
Theta
$0.81565614+8.11%
Decentraland
$0.42567251+8.81%
Immutable X
$0.74607784+8.41%
Axie Infinity
$6.60+11.85%
Render Token
$2.05+5.92%
Bitcoin SV
$38.93+0.66%
Rocket Pool
$37.59+3.83%
BitDAO
$0.50097793+5.56%
Curve DAO Token
$0.83543393+6.10%
ApeCoin
$1.96+3.32%
Synthetix
$2.14+5.59%
Injective Protocol
$8.41+4.90%
NEO
$9.46+4.55%
Flow
$0.61737747+6.03%
Gala
$0.02548208+6.44%
eCash
$0.00003100-6.31%
Kava.io
$0.96038995-0.63%
Paxos Dollar
$1.00-0.07%
Chiliz
$0.08204524+7.76%
IOTA
$0.19093123+6.51%
Luna Classic
$0.00008638+3.43%
PAX Gold
$1,934.87-0.47%
Compound
$68.02+3.71%
Mina
$0.49110590+10.29%
BitTorrent
$0.00000048+3.14%
Woo Network
$0.24343348+12.02%
Dash
$35.54+6.66%
Zilliqa
$0.02187833+5.97%
Nexo
$0.64255064+2.88%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.84603488+2.41%
dYdX
$1.99+8.99%
1inch Network
$0.34786144+7.43%
Convex Finance
$4.19+4.50%
PancakeSwap
$1.55+5.79%
Enjin
$0.31682482+6.43%
THORChain
$1.05+7.83%
Basic Attention Token
$0.20979000+7.76%
Gnosis
$120.60+4.98%
Mask Network
$3.73+10.67%
Qtum
$2.88+5.80%
Loopring
$0.23922816+5.97%
NEM
$0.02959656-0.77%
Flare
$0.01405554+5.18%
Stepn
$0.24087470+3.07%
Zcash
$31.72+10.51%
Oasis Network
$0.05165223+6.37%
Celo
$0.51130523+5.37%
FLOKI
$0.00002597+5.18%
BLUR
$0.33886271+6.39%
Ethereum Name Service
$9.96+3.83%
Bitcoin Gold
$14.17-9.81%
Holo
$0.00137892+7.19%
Ravencoin
$0.02043190+7.13%
Fetch.ai
$0.23107409+7.63%
Illuvium
$42.94+4.42%
Yearn Finance
$7,184.11+3.44%
Decred
$15.29+0.44%
Kusama
$25.21+6.18%
Helium
$1.57+0.38%
ICON
$0.23199620+4.22%
SXP
$0.37871496+3.87%
EthereumPoW
$1.97+4.73%
Ankr
$0.02565145+5.20%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000-0.13%
JasmyCoin
$0.00429637+7.27%
Balancer
$4.93+7.85%
Audius
$0.19295647+8.18%
Waves
$2.03+0.28%
Golem
$0.19915520+2.42%
Astar
$0.04422421+4.51%
IoTeX
$0.02080456+11.39%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.60945473+5.29%
0x
$0.22274147+6.91%
Siacoin
$0.00335891+1.72%
SafePal
$0.46691729+5.13%
Moonbeam
$0.25156142+5.56%
Aragon
$4.23+3.97%
Wax
$0.05043948+0.64%
Harmony
$0.01318470+11.56%
Ocean Protocol
$0.36790394+3.18%
Band Protocol
$1.25+5.90%
Gains Network
$4.99+8.66%
Ribbon Finance
$0.20305775+1.63%
Biconomy
$0.24413275+4.78%
Stargate Finance
$0.68264943+8.14%
DigiByte
$0.00847355+6.34%
Skale
$0.02929396+8.21%
Sushiswap
$0.70109065+11.49%
Livepeer
$4.74+11.37%
Liquity
$1.42+27.99%
Synapse
$0.68678052+6.63%
Joe
$0.37612917+12.36%
Polymath Network
$0.14100000+3.52%
Lisk
$0.86629272+1.48%
Cartesi
$0.16616225+3.79%
TerraUSD
$0.01239799+1.81%
Horizen
$8.62+6.43%
UMA Protocol
$1.64+3.04%
Axelar
$0.36610456-1.79%
Amp
$0.00211368+5.84%
Kyber Network
$0.60137062+4.36%
Nano
$0.75526708+4.79%
Alchemy Pay
$0.02015272+5.51%
Verge
$0.00593648-8.31%
API3
$1.13+12.65%
Nervos Network
$0.00293162+6.60%
PlayDapp
$0.17204280-1.66%
OMG Network
$0.67552342+11.48%
OriginTrail
$0.24663300-4.55%
iExec RLC
$1.27+5.30%
Celer Network
$0.01616627+6.85%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000016+5.09%
Steem
$0.20003641-13.43%
Secret
$0.40684840+4.37%
Syscoin
$0.11972234+2.38%
Numeraire
$13.49+5.49%
Coin98
$0.15696494+7.70%
Radicle
$1.66+4.16%
Powerledger
$0.19136207+18.74%
MetisDAO
$18.81+1.56%
My Neighbor Alice
$1.08+6.41%
Braintrust
$0.32019391-1.83%
SPACE ID
$0.27347940+8.92%
NuCypher
$0.05996004-0.16%
Dent
$0.00080948+6.74%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.21+3.36%
Merit Circle
$0.18741990+1.04%
Celsius
$0.17596503+12.88%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00169187+4.28%
Chromia
$0.12325325+9.20%
Civic
$0.08756704-0.80%
Marlin
$0.00849447+1.40%
COTI
$0.05645067+15.76%
WINkLink
$0.00007111+2.51%
NKN
$0.10369399+5.42%
Hashflow
$0.37360122+8.38%
Ren
$0.06463154+8.32%
Bifrost
$0.04637084+0.68%
Request
$0.08344218+2.94%
Keep Network
$0.11660304+4.79%
Gitcoin
$1.05+13.19%
MOBOX
$0.30033437+2.91%
Bancor
$0.40733454+5.42%
Spell Token
$0.00050154+5.11%
Galxe
$1.27+8.56%
Sun Token
$0.00578272+5.79%
Adventure Gold
$0.70147337+2.85%
ARPA
$0.05283789+9.40%
WazirX
$0.11114686-4.07%
Aavegotchi
$0.98322580+4.69%
Boba Network
$0.14102037+4.91%
XYO Network
$0.00377235+4.37%
SuperRare
$0.07674769+3.73%
LCX
$0.06045520-7.33%
CEEK VR
$0.05527401+3.47%
Stormx
$0.00415690+2.24%
Storj
$0.31354157-0.34%
Raydium
$0.20223728+2.94%
Badger DAO
$2.22+4.13%
Alien Worlds
$0.01197251+5.13%
Origin Protocol
$0.08522403+5.95%
TrueFi
$0.04013105+6.44%
Index Chain
$0.05690952+3.97%
Reef
$0.00180000+9.18%
Voyager Token
$0.13430737+4.89%
Moonriver
$5.42+3.84%
RACA
$0.00011622+2.11%
Serum
$0.10425351-3.61%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.52687263+8.71%
Saitama
$0.00083739+5.87%
GAS
$2.67-0.38%
Quickswap
$76.54+6.27%
LooksRare
$0.06403781+7.06%
Polkastarter
$0.33306439+3.00%
Orchid
$0.05295120+3.96%
Onyxcoin
$0.00119518+5.04%
DIA
$0.27429827-8.19%
Keep3rV1
$58.78+3.89%
BarnBridge
$3.03+2.21%
Alchemix
$14.95+4.97%
MXC
$0.01125627-2.10%
Yield Guild Games
$0.14657554+5.73%
Enzyme
$18.58+2.65%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.25627541+3.46%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.12844733+4.85%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.64+3.28%
Bluzelle
$0.06035429+9.09%
Alpaca Finance
$0.15697192+3.36%
CLV
$0.03827481+3.67%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000-2.10%
Stafi
$0.32944424+5.52%
Star Atlas
$0.00145022+6.10%
Harvest Finance
$27.03+2.26%
district0x
$0.02178512-0.73%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00376653+1.33%
Rarible
$1.18-1.50%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.01495746+1.73%
Tokemak
$0.69895395+9.23%
Augur
$1.25-23.19%
Quantstamp
$0.01212548-1.16%
Mirror Protocol
$0.03363709+2.21%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
FTX Token
$1.60+0.89%
Pepe
$0.00000163+8.40%
Threshold
$0.02396329+2.85%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.10872661+10.67%
Tether
$1.00+0.01%
USD Coin
$1.00-0.03%
Dai
$0.99964559-0.04%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Markets

Bitcoin and Crypto Stocks Like Coinbase Soar as XRP Ruling Bolsters Optimism

Crypto miners were also included in the rally as bitcoin rose to its highest level in 13 months.

By Helene Braun, Sage D. Young
AccessTimeIconJul 13, 2023 at 8:03 p.m. UTC
Updated Jul 13, 2023 at 8:58 p.m. UTC

Cryptocurrencies across the board rallied along with crypto-related stocks after a federal judge ruled that the sale of Ripple’s XRP tokens on exchanges and through algorithms did not violate federal securities laws.

Bitcoin (BTC) pushed through $31,000 resistance, rising to $31,700 at press time, its highest level in over a year, according to CoinDesk data.

Several blockchain native tokens, such as Solana (SOL), Polygon (MATIC), and Cardano (ADA), all of which the Securities and Exchanges Commission (SEC) deemed unregistered securities in previous lawsuits, rose about 15% on the news. XRP itself rose about 70% to $0.80.

Among stocks, Coinbase – the subject of its own SEC lawsuit in June alleging the sale of unregistered securities – soared 24% to its highest level since August 2022 and MicroStrategy (MSTR) added 12%. Crypto miners were also sharply higher, with Marathon Digital (MARA) and Riot Platforms (RIOT) gaining 14% and Hut 8 Mining (HUT) jumping 19%.

“Investors have been on the sidelines due to the Security and Exchange (SEC) having a very public and harsh view on crypto,” Charles Storry, head of growth at crypto index platform Phuture said. “The Ripple case ruling has been the start of some of that capital beginning to enter the space.”

Coinbase tweeted shortly after the decision that it would re-enable trading for XRP-USD, XRP-USDT and XRP-EUR trading pairs on the XRP network as soon as there is sufficient liquidity.

“Traders have been waiting for a Ripple ruling for a long time and it has always been discussed as a large potential catalyst,” Will Sheehan, CEO & Founder of Parsec said.

Edited by Stephen Alpher.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Helene Braun
Helene Braun

Helene is a New York-based news reporter at CoinDesk covering U.S. crypto exchanges and Wall Street. She is a recent graduate of New York University's business and economic reporting program and has appeared on CBS News and Nasdaq TradeTalks where she talked about the market. She holds BTC and ETH.

Follow @HeleneBraunn on Twitter
Sage D. Young
Sage D. Young

Sage D. Young is a tech protocol reporter at CoinDesk. He owns a few NFTs, gold and silver, as well as BTC, ETH, LINK, AAVE, ARB, PEOPLE, DOGE, OS, and HTR.

Follow @httpsageyd on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.