First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Continues in Holding Pattern Ahead of June U.S. Inflation Data

Bitcoin (BTC) is trading slightly higher on Wednesday ahead of the U.S. inflation report for June, up just shy of 1% at about $30,700. According to SEBA Bank, $29,500 and $31,500 are key levels to watch on the downside and upside for the cryptocurrency, and the team takes note of bitcoin’s twenty-day moving average as close to the psychologically significant $30,000 mark. “We may see a breakout of these key levels post today’s data,” said the bank in a morning note. Economists forcasts the headline year-on-year CPI is likely to have cooled to 3.1% in June from May's 4.0%, with the core figure slowing to 5% from 5.3%. Altcoins also saw some gains early Wednesday, with AAVE adding just under 7% over the past 24 hours and bitcoin cash (BCH) up 4.5%.