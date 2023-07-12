Cathie Wood's ARK Sells $12M Coinbase Shares as COIN Nears Yearly High
ARK currently owns 11.03 million shares of Coinbase.
Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest has sold $12 million worth of Coinbase’s (COIN) shares as the stock races to a near one-year high after the exchange announced a surveillance-sharing agreement with five spot bitcoin (BTC) exchange-traded fund (ETF) applicants.
As previously reported, Coinbase stock closed up 16% after the announcement on Thursday. Previously, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) had inferred that comprehensive surveillance-sharing agreements were critical to getting spot bitcoin ETFs approved.
Across all of ARK’s funds, the tech-focused investment manager owns close to 11 million shares of Coinbase, making it one of the largest holders of the stock. Overall the Coinbase holding represents 6.2% of the total fund weightage for ARK.
The estimated cost average for COIN across the various funds are, $239.60 for the Ark Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF), $254.65 for Ark’s ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK), and $242 for ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW), according to market data.
In early June, ARK made a $21.6 million buy of Coinbase’s shares after the SEC’s lawsuit against the exchange sent its stock tumbling.
COIN closed nearly 10% higher at $89.15 on Tuesday and the stock is up 72% since the SEC sued the exchange on June 6.
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.