Aptos' APT Token Steady After $32M Token Unlock

Bitcoin
$30,776.03+1.15%
Ethereum
$1,887.81+0.99%
Binance Coin
$247.01+0.16%
XRP
$0.47255133-0.37%
Cardano
$0.29341000+0.47%
Dogecoin
$0.06529410+0.52%
Solana
$22.44+1.30%
Litecoin
$96.89-0.83%
Tron
$0.07781683+0.82%
Polygon
$0.73772723-0.09%
Polkadot
$5.24+2.01%
Bitcoin Cash
$288.13+5.53%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$30,734.37+0.03%
Avalanche
$13.28-0.94%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000752-0.23%
Uniswap
$5.35+2.45%
Binance USD
$0.99848575-0.16%
Chainlink
$6.28+1.90%
Monero
$164.58+0.76%
Ethereum Classic
$19.03+1.30%
Cosmos
$9.21-0.86%
Stellar
$0.09749000-2.86%
Filecoin
$4.32+0.85%
Internet Computer
$4.17+0.89%
Lido DAO
$1.92-0.26%
Hedera
$0.04887679+1.31%
Crypto.com
$0.05749320+1.76%
Aptos
$7.04+0.58%
Quant
$101.86-0.06%
Arbitrum
$1.13+0.52%
VeChain
$0.01897763+2.38%
NEAR Protocol
$1.36+2.25%
Aave
$76.55+4.94%
The Graph
$0.11686553+2.40%
Stacks
$0.68750308+6.50%
Elrond
$35.54+0.24%
Algorand
$0.11002629+0.85%
Maker
$912.56-0.88%
EOS
$0.73769000+2.10%
Optimism
$1.25+3.54%
The Sandbox
$0.42938716+2.57%
Tezos
$0.83680000+2.44%
Bitcoin SV
$40.36+1.00%
Theta
$0.77190667+5.41%
Fantom
$0.27571415+0.46%
Render Token
$1.99+1.38%
Decentraland
$0.39768488+2.66%
Immutable X
$0.70007312+0.78%
Rocket Pool
$36.63-0.37%
ApeCoin
$1.91-0.65%
Curve DAO Token
$0.79925547+0.62%
Axie Infinity
$5.99+2.39%
BitDAO
$0.46665006+4.62%
Injective Protocol
$8.28+0.79%
Synthetix
$2.06+1.09%
Paxos Dollar
$0.99852300-0.56%
eCash
$0.00003398+2.42%
NEO
$9.09+0.93%
Kava.io
$1.02+1.64%
Flow
$0.59320974-0.34%
Gala
$0.02468951-0.10%
Chiliz
$0.07788415+2.55%
IOTA
$0.18319292+1.81%
PAX Gold
$1,922.90+0.43%
Luna Classic
$0.00008347+0.59%
Compound
$66.54+1.00%
BitTorrent
$0.00000048+0.03%
Mina
$0.45228241-3.04%
Dash
$33.69+0.96%
Woo Network
$0.22135974-0.79%
Zilliqa
$0.02096244+1.31%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.83614397+0.06%
Nexo
$0.61583549-0.30%
Convex Finance
$4.06-0.25%
dYdX
$1.85-0.28%
1inch Network
$0.33147039+8.20%
PancakeSwap
$1.49-1.25%
Enjin
$0.30434236+4.24%
THORChain
$0.99731954+0.23%
Gnosis
$114.54-0.09%
Basic Attention Token
$0.19548000+2.10%
Qtum
$2.78+1.12%
NEM
$0.03213354+13.06%
Loopring
$0.22917225+1.57%
Mask Network
$3.41+1.41%
Bitcoin Gold
$14.51+4.24%
Celo
$0.49621327+1.02%
FLOKI
$0.00002515+1.36%
Ethereum Name Service
$9.59+3.64%
BLUR
$0.32525879+1.89%
Zcash
$29.45+2.13%
Stepn
$0.22321324+3.85%
Oasis Network
$0.04866999+1.04%
Flare
$0.01319367-1.69%
Decred
$15.33-0.64%
Holo
$0.00131287+0.50%
Yearn Finance
$7,033.37+1.11%
Illuvium
$41.30+1.18%
Ravencoin
$0.01933431+0.98%
Fetch.ai
$0.21506752-0.37%
Kusama
$24.04+1.68%
ICON
$0.22350864+3.33%
Helium
$1.47+11.90%
SXP
$0.37070172+0.41%
EthereumPoW
$1.92-0.58%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000-2.24%
Waves
$2.04-3.82%
Ankr
$0.02453408+1.47%
Golem
$0.19883676+4.34%
JasmyCoin
$0.00410268+1.21%
Balancer
$4.62+1.02%
Audius
$0.18335820+2.52%
Astar
$0.04282108+0.91%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.58887189-1.37%
0x
$0.21159521+3.11%
IoTeX
$0.01888667-1.39%
Siacoin
$0.00332105-0.97%
Wax
$0.05052993-0.16%
SafePal
$0.44658839+0.63%
Aragon
$4.12+1.57%
Moonbeam
$0.23980169-0.00%
Ribbon Finance
$0.21507347+15.88%
Ocean Protocol
$0.35828516-0.71%
Band Protocol
$1.21+0.40%
Harmony
$0.01204130+1.17%
Biconomy
$0.23466180+2.38%
Gains Network
$4.63+1.65%
DigiByte
$0.00815863+4.29%
Stargate Finance
$0.64960021+0.11%
Skale
$0.02792236+1.47%
Sushiswap
$0.64719148+2.28%
Lisk
$0.85419453+0.15%
Livepeer
$4.35+0.94%
Synapse
$0.64220263+1.64%
Polymath Network
$0.13390000-0.81%
Axelar
$0.37193666-2.84%
Cartesi
$0.16041905-5.68%
Joe
$0.34657462-5.78%
TerraUSD
$0.01211630-0.99%
UMA Protocol
$1.61+3.53%
Horizen
$8.18+1.32%
Amp
$0.00201853-0.55%
Verge
$0.00664629-13.46%
Kyber Network
$0.57713851+3.11%
Steem
$0.23153393+18.05%
PlayDapp
$0.18033731+12.13%
Liquity
$1.07+19.45%
Nano
$0.73249406+0.20%
OriginTrail
$0.25265128-5.26%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01924916+2.42%
Nervos Network
$0.00281509+0.58%
iExec RLC
$1.22+0.79%
API3
$1.02+0.70%
OMG Network
$0.62597526+1.11%
Celer Network
$0.01550877+1.65%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000015-2.09%
Secret
$0.40219554+5.06%
Syscoin
$0.11765661+0.33%
Braintrust
$0.32835259-4.42%
Numeraire
$13.01+0.88%
MetisDAO
$18.49+1.35%
Radicle
$1.60+2.55%
Coin98
$0.14917533+0.63%
NuCypher
$0.05996004-0.16%
My Neighbor Alice
$1.03+0.61%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.18-0.16%
SPACE ID
$0.25918755+0.82%
Dent
$0.00077159+0.73%
Civic
$0.09123441+6.20%
Powerledger
$0.17006327+9.25%
Merit Circle
$0.18103425-2.19%
Marlin
$0.00865925-2.47%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00164415+2.22%
Celsius
$0.16097429+1.36%
WINkLink
$0.00006977+0.76%
Chromia
$0.11401698+0.79%
NKN
$0.09873418+0.94%
Bifrost
$0.04592062-2.15%
Keep Network
$0.11475274+6.28%
Request
$0.08154436+1.29%
Hashflow
$0.35151088+1.50%
Ren
$0.06077648+1.63%
MOBOX
$0.29678139+1.40%
COTI
$0.04976862+0.37%
Bancor
$0.39023430-0.85%
Gitcoin
$0.93432146+0.02%
Spell Token
$0.00048078+2.26%
WazirX
$0.12140058+30.51%
Galxe
$1.19+1.45%
Adventure Gold
$0.67670863-0.57%
Sun Token
$0.00548148+1.60%
LCX
$0.06601143-2.82%
Aavegotchi
$0.98140769+7.11%
ARPA
$0.04933916-0.45%
XYO Network
$0.00369071+1.63%
Storj
$0.32050208-4.69%
SuperRare
$0.07445544-1.90%
Boba Network
$0.13462179-3.50%
Stormx
$0.00409049-4.72%
CEEK VR
$0.05415908+0.07%
Raydium
$0.20049414+1.16%
Badger DAO
$2.14-0.39%
Index Chain
$0.05631725+0.53%
Alien Worlds
$0.01142315+2.76%
TrueFi
$0.03883083+1.07%
Serum
$0.11020938+0.27%
Origin Protocol
$0.08149827-0.27%
Voyager Token
$0.13124782+3.72%
Reef
$0.00167947+0.84%
RACA
$0.00011435-0.54%
Moonriver
$5.25+1.98%
GAS
$2.72+2.66%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.49327212-0.98%
Saitama
$0.00079539+2.11%
Quickswap
$73.56-5.04%
LooksRare
$0.06108085+0.70%
Polkastarter
$0.32673139-0.51%
Orchid
$0.05079253-1.29%
Keep3rV1
$57.65+0.60%
Onyxcoin
$0.00115547+0.85%
MXC
$0.01148596-2.61%
BarnBridge
$2.97-0.51%
Alchemix
$14.36-2.14%
Enzyme
$18.38-0.43%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.25406108+2.66%
Yield Guild Games
$0.14212391+1.52%
DIA
$0.24781899+1.20%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.12327069-2.76%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.56-0.73%
Alpaca Finance
$0.15250406-0.11%
Bluzelle
$0.05664387+0.94%
CLV
$0.03713206-1.72%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000-7.78%
district0x
$0.02580000+6.55%
Harvest Finance
$26.93-5.07%
Augur
$2.25-20.81%
Stafi
$0.31183340-0.45%
Star Atlas
$0.00135899-3.62%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00371598+0.81%
Rarible
$1.21+2.54%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.01476012+1.57%
Tokemak
$0.64317592-2.78%
Quantstamp
$0.01225598-0.83%
Mirror Protocol
$0.03420519-11.00%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
FTX Token
$1.68+19.77%
Pepe
$0.00000155+2.64%
Threshold
$0.02356821+4.78%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.10037682+0.91%
Tether
$0.99848718-0.17%
USD Coin
$0.99847090-0.16%
Dai
$0.99876831-0.12%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Markets

Aptos' APT Token Steady After $32M Token Unlock

The dollar value of the unlock amounted to 38% of the cryptocurrency's average 30-day trading volume and had potential to push prices lower, per one analyst.

By Omkar Godbole
AccessTimeIconJul 12, 2023 at 11:57 a.m. UTC
More than 4.5 million ATP tokens were unclocked early Wednesday (TokenUnlocks)

More than 4.5 million ATP tokens were unclocked early Wednesday (TokenUnlocks)

Prices of Aptos' native token APT were steady on Wednesday at around $7 despite a significant number of tokens being unlocked.

Early Wednesday, 4.54 million APT tokens, worth nearly $32 million, were unlocked, according to data from TokenUnlocks. Tokens worth $22.5 million were distributed to the community members, with Aptos foundations receiving $9.4 million in tokens.

Cryptocurrencies are generally locked up to prevent the big bag holders – usually early investors or even the project's team members – from selling their coins all at once and causing price dumps. Token unlocks are considered bearish, as they free up liquidity and open doors for potential profit-taking by those who receive coins as a part of the unlock.

Although, the latest APT unlock amounted to just 2.2% of the token's total supply of 210.41 million, the dollar value of the unlock was nearly 38% of APT's average 30-day trading volume and had the potential to push prices lower, according to market analyst Ton Dunleavy.

Still, APT is trading flat, at around $7, extending its recent trading range of $6.8 to $7.3. Perhaps, Aptos' proposed plan to enhance the blockchain's capabilities to handle tokenized securities like tokenized real estate and in-game currencies has helped the cryptocurrency stay resilient.

Besides, APT's continued sideways trend is consistent with the market leader, bitcoin's (BTC) rangebound trading, ahead of the crucial U.S. inflation report.

Traders now expect a volatility explosion in bitcoin, which could feed into APT and other altcoins.

Edited by Parikshit Mishra.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Omkar Godbole
Omkar Godbole

Omkar Godbole is a Co-Managing Editor on CoinDesk's Markets team.

Follow @godbole17 on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.