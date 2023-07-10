Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Discount Narrows to Lowest Since May 2022

The discount to NAV had ballooned to nearly 50% late last year and spent most of 2023 in a range on either side of 40%, but began a steep narrowing trend following BlackRock’s mid-June filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). It fell to as low as 26% at one point last week – the trimmest level since May 2022 – and currently sits at about 27%, according to data from Ycharts.