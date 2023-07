Bitcoin Prices Are Hot, but Here’s What Could Crush the Rally

It doesn’t take too long hanging around finance before you hear the words “Black-Scholes,” the famous options pricing model. I’ve even seen it argued that it’s one of the most important math formulas of the past century. Anyway, when you spot a headline with “Block Scholes,” you start wondering if that’s a typo of Black-Scholes. But, no, it’s a crypto data firm, and a recent CoinDesk story explains that it has determined that crypto prices have untethered from stocks . I’d argue this is either really good news for macro investors looking for uncorrelated assets or terrible news for crypto traders adrift in a sea of bad news.