A New Metric to Evaluate Crypto Ecosystem Fundamentals

Then, by using the same set of growth rate assumptions for each chain (we calculated future CAGRs of 30%, 40% and 50%), we can make comparisons across chains and explore more deeply what drives YTP. For example, while APT has a high YTP, this is partially because the chain is relatively new and therefore its revenues are smaller than those of other more established chains. SOL has modest inflationary schedules compared to blockchains like NEAR or ICP. In all examples, a blockchain’s ability to burn tokens (and provide some kind of offset to new emissions) is helpful for managing YTP.