U.S. Investors Are Driving Bitcoin’s Price Surge as Institutional Demand Rises
BTC price gains and trading activity have mostly concentrated during U.S. market hours, according to K33 Research.
Takeaways
- BTC gained 30% during U.S. market hours and composed 50% of all trading volume, K33 Research found.
- Negative correlation between bitcoin and U.S. equities suggest investors bought the token for diversification.
- "We may be at a generational moment" in crypto adoption, Hashdex CIO said.
U.S. investors have been piling into bitcoin (BTC) as institutional activity accelerated, driving the recent rally of the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization.
BTC’s price gains and trading volume have concentrated during U.S. market hours recently, and have been the main force behind BTC’s strength, crypto analytics firm K33 Research noted in a report.
BTC has experienced some 30% cumulative gains during U.S. market hours since reaching a low point around $16,000 in bottom, significantly outpacing Asian and European trading sessions. Activity in the U.S. spiked after asset management giant BlackRock filed for a spot BTC exchange-traded fund on June 14.
Bitcoin’s latest surge has also coincided with decoupling from the performance of U.S. equities such as the S&P 500 and Nasdaq indices, its 30-day correlation turning negative last week for the first time since January 2021, K33 noted.
"This illustrates that U.S. traders are allocating in BTC due to idiosyncratic reasons" as a portfolio diversification, Vetle Lunde, senior analyst at K33, wrote.
Institutional investors revive
BlackRock’s initiative has also rejuvenated institutional activity on the BTC market.
Open interest on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) futures market, a favored venue among sophisticated investment firms, has been nearing its all-time high, K33 data shows.
Digital asset funds recorded $199 million of inflows last week, the largest in almost a year, with bitcoin-focused funds enjoying 94% of all inflows, according to a report by asset management firm CoinShares earlier this week.
The recent activity showcases an inflection point in crypto’s institutional adoption, Samir Kerbage, chief investment officer at crypto asset management firm Hashdex, noted.
"We may be at a generational moment in time for individual crypto investors," he said.
"The current institutional interest we are witnessing is far from the opportunistic FOMO [fear of missing out] we have seen in the past that can push prices up in the short term," Kerbage wrote. "These institutions move slowly and deliberately and invest for the long term—once they are in, they are in."
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.