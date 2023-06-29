Bitcoin Hovers Over $30.3K Despite Renewed Inflation Worries

“Yes, interest rates in the United States might get hiked again, a recession could be nigh both in America and across Europe,” Nick Rose Ntertsas, CEO and co-founder of NFT platform Ethernity, wrote in an email to CoinDesk. “But we’re also seeing central bank interventions across a number of major economies that, in effect, have served as a driver of liquidity. Risk assets in particular respond well to these liquidity plays, and Bitcoin and digital assets are no different.”