First Mover Asia: Bitcoin Could Experience Price Turbulence as $30K Is Tested

BitGo CEO Mike Belshe joined "First Mover" to address why the custodian terminated its acquisition of rival Prime Trust after earlier this month reaching a preliminary agreement to acquire the firm for an undisclosed amount. Meanwhile, bitcoin (BTC) is off to a strong start this week, with the world’s largest digital asset holding above the $30,000 mark. Arca head of research Katie Talati shared her crypto markets analysis. And Johns Hopkins University professor of applied economics and Independent Institute senior fellow Steve Hanke shared his thoughts on the current macroeconomic factors impacting crypto, after Russia briefly faced the threat of an armed insurrection over the weekend.