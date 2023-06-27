Bitcoin
Bitcoin Briefly Pushes Above $31K After Fidelity Spot ETF Report

Fidelity previously applied for a spot bitcoin ETF in 2021, but the effort was rejected by the SEC.

By Lyllah Ledesma
AccessTimeIconJun 27, 2023 at 3:44 p.m. UTC
Updated Jun 27, 2023 at 3:57 p.m. UTC
CDCROP: Fidelity Investments sign (Jonathan Weiss/Shutterstock)

Fidelity Investments sign (Jonathan Weiss/Shutterstock)

Bitcoin (BTC) saw a mid-morning price surge after The Block reported asset management giant Fidelity was preparing to file for a spot bitcoin ETF as soon as Tuesday.

The news prompted the price of bitcoin to rise from $30,600 to $31,000 in the space of a few minutes, though that quickly reversed, with the crypto trading back to $30,500 at press time, according to CoinDesk data.

“We are not able to confirm or share an update,” a Fidelity Investments spokesperson said in a statement to CoinDesk.

Fidelity previously applied for a spot bitcoin ETF in 2021, but its filing was rejected by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in 2022.

Earlier in June, fellow asset management giant BlackRock set off a flurry of spot bitcoin ETF filings and re-filings – not to mention a sizable rally in the bitcoin price – when its iShares unit submitted an application to the SEC for its own such fund.

Fidelity-backed EDX Markets, a crypto exchange aimed at large financial institutions, opened for business one week ago in the U.S.

Edited by Stephen Alpher.

Lyllah Ledesma

Lyllah Ledesma is a CoinDesk Markets reporter currently based in Europe.

