ADA, SOL Underperform as Robinhood Gets Set to Delist Them Amid SEC Crackdown

ADA and SOL were down about 2.3% and 1.8%, respectively, over the past 24 hours, according to CoinDesk data, while the broader CoinDesk Market Index (CMI) was up 0.6% over the same time period. Polygon (MATIC), the native cryptocurrency that powers the Polygon Network, was flat. Since Robinhood announced it was ending support for the three tokens on June 9, the prices for the three crypto assets have dropped more than 5% while the CMI is up about 9% over the same period.