Bitcoin Cash Price Jumps to One-Year High Fueled by Spiking Social Interest, Exchange Support

The Bitcoin Cash network was forked from the original Bitcoin blockchain in July 2017 and aimed to serve as a payment network. Despite early optimism, the blockchain’s traffic is dwarfed by Bitcoin’s transaction numbers. Some $92 million in BCH has been transferred in the last 24 hours, compared to $11 billion in BTC, blockchain data by BitInfoCharts show. BCH is still 95% down from its $4,355 all-time high price reached in December 2017, according to CoinMarketCap.