First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Might Take a Breather

Bitcoin (BTC) has chalked up a more than 20% price gain since Thursday last week, and may now take a breather. That's the message from crypto services provider Matrixport's Bitcoin Greed & Fear Index (GFI), which has jumped to 93% from under 10% in roughly one week. The index attempts to track the overriding market emotion, with readings above 90% signaling greed, or excess optimism, and those below 10% representing extreme fear or pessimism. "Our Bitcoin Greed & Fear Index has reached exuberant levels in record time. It could be well advised to lock in some gains for short-term traders," Markus Thielen, head of research and strategy at Matrixport, said in an email.