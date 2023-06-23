Bitcoin Cash Prices Spikes to Four-Month High; Open Interest Rises to 77%
Bitcoin Cash was one of four assets listed on Citadel-backed exchange EDX this week.
Bitcoin Cash (BCH) has surged by 36.5% in the past three-days after EDX, the exchange backed by Fidelity, Schwab and Citadel, listed the token alongside bitcoin (BTC), ether (ETH) and litecoin (LTC).
In the past 24-hours it has increased by more than 10% to $143, its highest level since February, according to CoinDesk data.
Open interest, a metric used to assess the nominal value of open trades on a specific asset, has risen by 77% to a nine-month high $135 million according to Coinalyze data.
The rise in open interest suggests a shift in positive sentiment with hopes that the asset can experience institutional adoption after being listed on EDX.
Bitcoin Cash was issued in July 2017 after it forked the original Bitcoin's blockchain. It made a record high of $2,947 during the peak of the 2017 bull market. However, despite early optimism, adoption of Bitcoin Cash as a payments network has paled into insignificance compared to its sibling.
Over the past seven days, the total amount of transactions on the Bitcoin Cash network worth more than $100,000 is at $129 million. Bitcoin, meanwhile, has facilitated $75 billion in transactions during the same period, according to IntoTheBlock data.
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.