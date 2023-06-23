Bitcoin Cash Prices Spikes to Four-Month High; Open Interest Rises to 77%

Bitcoin
$30,111.92-0.03%
Ethereum
$1,873.92-1.25%
Binance Coin
$242.60-2.22%
XRP
$0.48922518-1.83%
Cardano
$0.29067500-1.74%
Dogecoin
$0.06584668-1.13%
Solana
$16.40-3.68%
Tron
$0.07177625-0.77%
Litecoin
$85.94-0.04%
Polygon
$0.66531848-2.01%
Polkadot
$4.90+0.81%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$30,031.04-0.17%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000778-2.68%
Avalanche
$12.74-1.61%
Binance USD
$0.99944588-0.05%
Uniswap
$4.77-0.41%
Chainlink
$5.81+2.15%
Bitcoin Cash
$144.01+8.95%
Monero
$152.88+3.60%
Cosmos
$9.18-0.45%
Ethereum Classic
$16.94+0.38%
Stellar
$0.08775000+0.05%
Internet Computer
$4.20-1.49%
Filecoin
$3.98+0.39%
Lido DAO
$1.89-3.68%
Hedera
$0.05126267+0.36%
Aptos
$7.37-1.90%
Quant
$103.24-0.08%
Crypto.com
$0.05686442-0.96%
Arbitrum
$1.11-1.41%
VeChain
$0.01838827+10.41%
NEAR Protocol
$1.33-1.01%
Stacks
$0.77613301-6.26%
Paxos Dollar
$0.99955023+0.58%
The Graph
$0.10835984-1.48%
Algorand
$0.12804034+1.32%
Optimism
$1.41+2.52%
Elrond
$32.79-0.24%
Fantom
$0.29495867-0.75%
Aave
$55.79-0.98%
ApeCoin
$2.17-4.97%
The Sandbox
$0.42187039-0.33%
EOS
$0.68750000-0.15%
Immutable X
$0.71634531+1.30%
Tezos
$0.77100000-1.66%
Theta
$0.71965687-0.06%
Decentraland
$0.37505849-0.03%
Maker
$730.86-1.78%
Axie Infinity
$5.52+0.69%
NEO
$8.90+0.90%
Synthetix
$1.91-2.06%
Gala
$0.02503181-2.41%
Bitcoin SV
$30.43+10.00%
Curve DAO Token
$0.67183317-2.36%
Injective Protocol
$7.15-0.17%
Flow
$0.53743918-3.88%
Luna Classic
$0.00009216+1.03%
Kava.io
$0.91068971-1.09%
PAX Gold
$1,908.93-0.48%
IOTA
$0.17404997+1.07%
BitTorrent
$0.00000047-1.46%
eCash
$0.00002300+3.03%
Mina
$0.46782401-3.76%
Chiliz
$0.07506703-1.51%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.92537897-2.09%
Dash
$33.38-0.15%
Woo Network
$0.21288610+1.39%
Nexo
$0.64334381-0.77%
Zilliqa
$0.01937344+0.86%
dYdX
$1.85-1.45%
Mask Network
$3.71-3.20%
PancakeSwap
$1.42-1.78%
Convex Finance
$3.72-2.52%
Flare
$0.01538894+0.23%
THORChain
$0.94065254+0.28%
Enjin
$0.28137958-0.59%
Loopring
$0.22172972-1.58%
Basic Attention Token
$0.18355000-1.45%
FLOKI
$0.00002623-3.75%
Illuvium
$46.66-3.19%
BLUR
$0.35599221-4.53%
Oasis Network
$0.05007672-2.07%
NEM
$0.02772631-0.03%
Fetch.ai
$0.23857946-0.47%
Holo
$0.00136941-1.76%
Qtum
$2.32+2.09%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000-3.73%
Zcash
$27.43+1.95%
Celo
$0.44080915-1.83%
Ravencoin
$0.01848743+0.02%
Decred
$14.34+1.25%
Bitcoin Gold
$12.48+1.66%
SXP
$0.38158336-0.68%
Kusama
$23.98-0.38%
Ethereum Name Service
$8.25-0.30%
Stepn
$0.21950858-1.08%
Yearn Finance
$6,263.67-2.68%
Compound
$30.08-0.16%
ICON
$0.20976279+0.23%
Audius
$0.19091413+3.98%
JasmyCoin
$0.00416743-2.75%
EthereumPoW
$1.83-3.09%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.65524164+6.75%
IoTeX
$0.01966940+0.08%
Ankr
$0.02249962-0.44%
Moonbeam
$0.27670905-2.76%
Helium
$1.24-2.48%
SafePal
$0.46367680-2.30%
Aragon
$4.26-3.77%
0x
$0.19442054+0.15%
Wax
$0.04639826+1.23%
Band Protocol
$1.20+2.13%
Siacoin
$0.00294421-0.02%
Harmony
$0.01225583-1.84%
Waves
$1.49-0.44%
Joe
$0.39861993+0.96%
Ribbon Finance
$0.18039885+0.28%
Braintrust
$0.51473839-4.75%
Synapse
$0.67154127-4.44%
Sushiswap
$0.65396383+0.52%
Skale
$0.02714010+1.14%
TerraUSD
$0.01236442-0.01%
Stargate Finance
$0.59006232+0.93%
Gains Network
$3.96-1.77%
Amp
$0.00212664-1.62%
Livepeer
$4.18-4.39%
UMA Protocol
$1.56-2.00%
Lisk
$0.77160979+0.01%
Polymath Network
$0.12210000+2.86%
DigiByte
$0.00662498-1.68%
Alchemy Pay
$0.02177903-2.80%
Cartesi
$0.14274952-1.45%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000018-0.37%
iExec RLC
$1.36+0.01%
Nervos Network
$0.00288694-0.14%
Kyber Network
$0.52188000-1.73%
Syscoin
$0.12866243-1.71%
Nano
$0.68556649-0.24%
MetisDAO
$20.74-0.85%
SPACE ID
$0.31040744-3.20%
Numeraire
$13.15-5.63%
Secret
$0.38018300+4.17%
NuCypher
$0.05996004-0.16%
OMG Network
$0.55586448-2.69%
Steem
$0.17389755-0.31%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.11-0.74%
Dent
$0.00077453+0.56%
Chromia
$0.12864643-0.37%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00164852-1.21%
WINkLink
$0.00006883+1.70%
Civic
$0.07928820+2.15%
Keep Network
$0.11451328+14.94%
NKN
$0.09594432-0.28%
MOBOX
$0.30707617-2.21%
Request
$0.08003164+5.42%
COTI
$0.05011015+0.85%
Ren
$0.06012667-1.46%
Bifrost
$0.04657830-0.98%
Bancor
$0.38493413+0.10%
Celsius
$0.13355309-4.99%
Spell Token
$0.00047271-0.60%
Sun Token
$0.00565721-0.34%
Serum
$0.13261553+125.74%
CEEK VR
$0.05722148-2.79%
XYO Network
$0.00353826-1.84%
Raydium
$0.20714509+12.64%
SuperRare
$0.06990823+0.26%
Index Chain
$0.05779088-0.75%
Stormx
$0.00379515-0.98%
Saitama
$0.00091186+3.14%
RACA
$0.00011971+0.33%
WazirX
$0.08576271+0.30%
Moonriver
$5.56-5.87%
Augur
$4.87+1.57%
Adventure Gold
$0.49361247-5.47%
Reef
$0.00166737+1.11%
Storj
$0.25372168+0.02%
Voyager Token
$0.12315641+5.97%
GAS
$2.46+0.77%
LooksRare
$0.06099673-3.45%
Polkastarter
$0.31575562-0.73%
Orchid
$0.05238971-3.51%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.15702453+5.95%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000-0.01%
Yield Guild Games
$0.15384374-1.94%
Verge
$0.00155348-0.63%
Enzyme
$17.29+2.45%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.49+3.54%
Alpaca Finance
$0.15105481-0.63%
Blue Zelle
$0.05577000+0.85%
CLV
$0.03541392-4.66%
Quickswap
$44.70-2.84%
district0x
$0.02740000-3.40%
Star Atlas
$0.00163854-1.65%
Stafi
$0.29846546-2.62%
Harvest Finance
$23.69-0.26%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00392596+8.13%
Rarible
$1.10-2.95%
Tokemak
$0.70975224-1.05%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.01315943-0.58%
Quantstamp
$0.01189097+0.40%
Mirror Protocol
$0.02591877+5.46%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
FTX Token
$1.18+21.12%
Pepe
$0.00000150-1.95%
Tether
$0.99955019-0.05%
USD Coin
$0.99944510-0.06%
Dai
$0.99920761-0.05%
Bitcoin Cash Prices Spikes to Four-Month High; Open Interest Rises to 77%

Bitcoin Cash was one of four assets listed on Citadel-backed exchange EDX this week.

By Oliver Knight
AccessTimeIconJun 23, 2023 at 12:26 p.m. UTC
BCH/USD chart (Cryptowatch)

BCH/USD chart (Cryptowatch)

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) has surged by 36.5% in the past three-days after EDX, the exchange backed by Fidelity, Schwab and Citadel, listed the token alongside bitcoin (BTC), ether (ETH) and litecoin (LTC).

In the past 24-hours it has increased by more than 10% to $143, its highest level since February, according to CoinDesk data.

Open interest, a metric used to assess the nominal value of open trades on a specific asset, has risen by 77% to a nine-month high $135 million according to Coinalyze data.

The rise in open interest suggests a shift in positive sentiment with hopes that the asset can experience institutional adoption after being listed on EDX.

CoinDesk - Unknown
Bitcoin Cash open interest (Coinalyze)

Bitcoin Cash was issued in July 2017 after it forked the original Bitcoin's blockchain. It made a record high of $2,947 during the peak of the 2017 bull market. However, despite early optimism, adoption of Bitcoin Cash as a payments network has paled into insignificance compared to its sibling.

Over the past seven days, the total amount of transactions on the Bitcoin Cash network worth more than $100,000 is at $129 million. Bitcoin, meanwhile, has facilitated $75 billion in transactions during the same period, according to IntoTheBlock data.

Edited by Parikshit Mishra.

CoinDesk - Unknown
Oliver Knight

Oliver Knight is a CoinDesk reporter based between London and Lisbon. He does not own any crypto.

