Bitcoin Crosses $29K for First Time in Over a Month

The world’s largest cryptocurrency has rallied over 8% in the last 24-hours on the back of various traditional finance players jumping into crypto.

By Lyllah Ledesma
AccessTimeIconJun 21, 2023 at 12:53 p.m. UTC
Updated Jun 21, 2023 at 1:59 p.m. UTC
Bitcoin chart (CoinDesk)

Bitcoin chart (CoinDesk)

Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s largest cryptocurrency by market value, has rallied above $29,000 for the first time in over a month. This comes following an uptick in bullish sentiment in the crypto market as traditional finance (TradFi) players push further into crypto.

Last week, investment giant BlackRock (BLK) filed for a U.S. bitcoin exchange traded fund (ETF) and on Tuesday, Deutsche Bank said it had applied for a digital asset custody license in Germany.

Adding to this, crypto exchange EDX Markets, which received funding from financial heavyweights including Charles Schwab (SCHW), Citadel Securities and Fidelity Digital Assets, started its trading services.

Bitcoin appears to have outperformed the majority of other digital assets following these advancements, gaining over 8% in 24-hours and pushing to a level it has not seen since May 6, 2023.

Some traders see further gains ahead, with the cryptocurrency possibly approaching $30,400.

Read more: Bitcoin Trendline Breakout Suggests Continued Rally to $30.4K: Analyst

Edited by Parikshit Mishra.

Lyllah Ledesma

Lyllah Ledesma is a CoinDesk Markets reporter currently based in Europe.

