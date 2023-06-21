Binance Will Expand Zero-Fee Trading on TrueUSD after Minting $1B of TUSD
Binance crypto wallets hold some 90% of TUSD’s $3.1 billion market cap, according to blockchain data by Arkham Intelligence.
Crypto exchange Binance will expand its zero-free trading promotion to all trueUSD (TUSD) trading pairs starting June 30, the firm announced on Wednesday.
The blog post said that traders will benefit from zero maker fees with all TUSD spot and margin trading pairs, expanding the promotion from the bitcoin (BTC)-TUSD pair. Users will also be able to exchange the stablecoins without fees during the promotional period.
The action followed Binance minting some $1 billion TUSD on the Tron network last week, blockchain data by Arkham Intelligence shows.
The development comes at a turbulent period for the world’s largest crypto exchange as it faces lawsuits and regulatory scrutiny in multiple countries. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) sued Binance, its CEO Changpeng “CZ” Zhao, and Binance.US for violating federal securities laws.
French authorities are investigating the company for “aggravated money laundering." The exchange will also quit the Netherlands after failing to obtain a license and also applied to cancel permissions to operate in the U.K. and to end its registration with Cyprus' securities regulator.
The maneuver also signals Binance’s intention to propagate TUSD trading on its platform. The token is the fifth-largest dollar-pegged stablecoin on the market, and it’s issued by crypto firm ArchBlock, previously known as TrustToken. In 2020, a little-known Asian conglomerate Techteryx acquired the intellectual property of the token from TrustToken.
Reports allege that crypto billionaire and Tron founder Justin Sun might be behind TUSD, but the issuer denied allegations.
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.