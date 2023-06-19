Meme Coin BOB Tanks 45% After Elon Musk Calls its Twitter Bot Account a 'Scam'

Bitcoin
$26,443.45-0.38%
Ethereum
$1,724.11-0.23%
Binance Coin
$243.19-1.13%
XRP
$0.48749391+0.76%
Cardano
$0.25958100-2.52%
Dogecoin
$0.06211298+0.41%
Tron
$0.06988787-1.53%
Solana
$15.47-0.55%
Litecoin
$77.42+0.30%
Polkadot
$4.54+0.02%
Polygon
$0.59798554-1.54%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000731+1.26%
Binance USD
$0.99951615-0.09%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$26,529.04+0.01%
Avalanche
$11.33-1.41%
Uniswap
$4.47-0.78%
Chainlink
$5.13-1.91%
Cosmos
$8.53-2.60%
Monero
$137.30-0.03%
Ethereum Classic
$15.26-1.29%
Stellar
$0.07979500-0.25%
Bitcoin Cash
$106.88-1.12%
Internet Computer
$3.96+0.03%
Filecoin
$3.67-0.18%
Lido DAO
$1.72-2.68%
Quant
$99.77-1.85%
Hedera
$0.04498984-1.46%
Aptos
$6.86-2.59%
Crypto.com
$0.05358198-0.59%
Arbitrum
$1.00+0.64%
NEAR Protocol
$1.23-1.92%
VeChain
$0.01477299-1.50%
Paxos Dollar
$0.99752074-0.08%
The Graph
$0.09920318-2.29%
Algorand
$0.11686260-1.16%
Stacks
$0.57125563+1.76%
Elrond
$30.26-0.93%
Fantom
$0.26680339-1.75%
ApeCoin
$2.00-4.56%
Aave
$50.99-0.79%
The Sandbox
$0.38426892-1.05%
Optimism
$1.10-1.06%
EOS
$0.62233300-1.72%
Tezos
$0.71470000-1.37%
Theta
$0.65488868+1.68%
Immutable X
$0.62861506-0.05%
Maker
$688.76+1.84%
Decentraland
$0.33442952-1.47%
Synthetix
$1.82-1.14%
Axie Infinity
$4.87-1.09%
Gala
$0.02298556-0.42%
NEO
$7.73-1.34%
Curve DAO Token
$0.61374551-0.43%
Luna Classic
$0.00008960-0.50%
PAX Gold
$1,926.04-0.15%
Injective Protocol
$6.08-1.02%
Bitcoin SV
$24.86-2.43%
Flow
$0.46183165-0.48%
Kava.io
$0.80790690+3.54%
BitTorrent
$0.00000047-5.56%
IOTA
$0.15980715+0.13%
Mina
$0.42837029+0.85%
eCash
$0.00002005-0.94%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.93064877+4.22%
Chiliz
$0.06725944-1.22%
Dash
$30.37-1.38%
Nexo
$0.59945141-0.75%
Woo Network
$0.18425249-1.39%
PancakeSwap
$1.40-1.87%
Flare
$0.01594573+10.97%
Mask Network
$3.58-3.22%
Zilliqa
$0.01729370-1.82%
dYdX
$1.67-1.33%
Convex Finance
$3.41+0.57%
Loopring
$0.21183932-1.76%
Enjin
$0.25917347-0.41%
Basic Attention Token
$0.17127000-0.62%
THORChain
$0.83997133+0.55%
Illuvium
$44.44-1.29%
BLUR
$0.33994569-4.53%
Holo
$0.00130290-1.55%
Oasis Network
$0.04571638-0.77%
NEM
$0.02548931-2.21%
Zcash
$26.24+1.15%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000-1.55%
FLOKI
$0.00002176-1.26%
Qtum
$2.06-0.95%
Decred
$13.87+1.11%
Kusama
$22.83-0.25%
Ravencoin
$0.01692637-1.42%
SXP
$0.35212340-0.32%
Ethereum Name Service
$7.75-1.84%
Celo
$0.39282782-2.03%
Compound
$28.35-0.94%
EthereumPoW
$1.80+4.66%
Bitcoin Gold
$11.05+2.17%
Fetch.ai
$0.18374817-4.21%
Yearn Finance
$5,694.19-0.96%
Stepn
$0.19518358-1.96%
JasmyCoin
$0.00387922+4.12%
Audius
$0.17088083-3.27%
ICON
$0.18714129-2.73%
Helium
$1.21-0.10%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.57925491-0.80%
IoTeX
$0.01782211-0.53%
Moonbeam
$0.25048598+0.19%
Ankr
$0.02014225+0.33%
Aragon
$3.84+1.04%
Braintrust
$0.60002748-1.31%
SafePal
$0.40312698-7.52%
0x
$0.17532223-1.63%
Waves
$1.38-0.60%
Band Protocol
$1.09+2.15%
Wax
$0.04154961-0.56%
Siacoin
$0.00266588-0.55%
Harmony
$0.01091835-0.63%
Ribbon Finance
$0.17419714+1.31%
Gains Network
$4.00+0.67%
Stargate Finance
$0.56564405+0.91%
TerraUSD
$0.01173908-3.67%
Sushiswap
$0.59606430-0.79%
Synapse
$0.59332598-1.63%
Amp
$0.00200488-2.57%
Livepeer
$3.94-0.69%
Skale
$0.02426259-3.23%
UMA Protocol
$1.50-0.22%
Joe
$0.30663556-2.82%
NuCypher
$0.07992475-0.00%
Lisk
$0.70369822-0.66%
DigiByte
$0.00617680+1.21%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01966412-2.09%
Polymath Network
$0.10560000-3.03%
Cartesi
$0.12709748-0.32%
Kyber Network
$0.48952450-0.90%
iExec RLC
$1.23-0.37%
Nervos Network
$0.00264921-0.44%
Nano
$0.65475999+1.13%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000016-1.59%
Syscoin
$0.12094885-5.78%
SPACE ID
$0.28799623-1.96%
MetisDAO
$18.51-1.92%
OMG Network
$0.54556364-2.92%
Numeraire
$11.95-0.59%
Secret
$0.34777386-6.85%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$2.99-0.98%
Steem
$0.15954605-0.45%
Chromia
$0.11842549+0.01%
Dent
$0.00067823-0.29%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00153637-0.60%
WINkLink
$0.00006290-0.71%
MOBOX
$0.29473006-1.82%
Bifrost
$0.04521963+1.63%
Civic
$0.07118775-0.73%
Request
$0.07334569+0.86%
Bancor
$0.35359574-0.45%
NKN
$0.08412516-5.29%
COTI
$0.04425512-1.38%
Ren
$0.05245563-2.80%
Spell Token
$0.00044737+0.56%
Sun Token
$0.00536532-0.00%
Keep Network
$0.08775669-1.62%
Celsius
$0.11061469+4.51%
CEEK VR
$0.05587761-1.52%
XYO Network
$0.00343556-1.31%
SuperRare
$0.06951895+8.18%
Index Chain
$0.05416304+0.37%
Stormx
$0.00340464-1.57%
Moonriver
$5.30+2.31%
Augur
$4.64-5.08%
WazirX
$0.08003794-1.22%
RACA
$0.00010840-1.24%
Saitama
$0.00081028+1.29%
Raydium
$0.16920397-1.98%
Reef
$0.00154878+0.16%
Voyager Token
$0.12046384+15.31%
Adventure Gold
$0.43130422-2.50%
Storj
$0.22602154-1.83%
GAS
$2.28-0.65%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.16064404-0.73%
Orchid
$0.05194147+7.01%
LooksRare
$0.05345077-10.21%
Polkastarter
$0.27612504-0.73%
Yield Guild Games
$0.14093755-0.87%
Kishu Inu
$0.0000000012.98%
Verge
$0.00145279-2.26%
Enzyme
$15.28-2.54%
CLV
$0.03735714+19.45%
Alpaca Finance
$0.13954636-1.32%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.20-1.20%
Serum
$0.05489198-0.79%
Star Atlas
$0.00162730+0.38%
Quickswap
$42.47+0.87%
Blue Zelle
$0.04917694-1.49%
district0x
$0.02580134+13.96%
Stafi
$0.27214489-4.08%
Harvest Finance
$22.61+0.94%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00341666+1.31%
Rarible
$1.02-2.18%
Tokemak
$0.64928026-2.90%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.01314542-6.62%
Quantstamp
$0.01076722-5.91%
Mirror Protocol
$0.02939818+15.98%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
FTX Token
$0.89705327-1.11%
Pepe
$0.00000094-4.72%
Tether
$0.99921907-0.09%
USD Coin
$0.99961497-0.08%
Dai
$0.99931849-0.05%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Markets

Meme Coin BOB Tanks 45% After Elon Musk Calls its Twitter Bot Account a 'Scam'

Musk had previously engaged with the Bob token bot several times, aiding a value rise.

By Shaurya Malwa
AccessTimeIconJun 19, 2023 at 7:21 a.m. UTC
CDCROP: Red arrows pointing down falling drop (Getty Images)

Red arrows pointing down falling drop (Getty Images)

Prices of meme coin bob (BOB) slid as much as 45% on Sunday as its popular automated Twitter bot was suspended after the social media giant's owner Elon Musk called the account a “scam."

Twitter even suspended another automated bot called @AskTheWassie, a comic frog that operated similarly to @ExplainThisBob on Sunday.

“Promotion of scams under the guise of being a funny/helpful bot will result in suspension. Doesn’t matter how much you pay us,” Musk tweeted.

Data shows BOB prices quickly fell from $0.000031 to $0.000016 on Sunday as traders likely reacted to Twitter’s actions, reaching a market capitalization of $13 million. As such, the tokens have been in a nearly continuous slide since early May, when they reached a peak capitalization of $74 million.

CoinDesk - Unknown
BOB slumped 45% after Twitter suspended a related bot account. (DEXTools)

The automated @ExplainThisBob account quickly went viral on Twitter in late April for its witty summaries and comedic responses to tweets. Musk once replied “I love bob” to an @ExplainThisBob in April, aiding a quick price surge at the time.

Musk has since engaged several times with the Bob bot. He tweeted as recently as June that “Once again, Bob nails it,” in response to a political discussion.

However, Musk said last week that Twitter would crack down and suspend accounts that seemed to “game its verification system” and “self-promote or advertise in a misleading way.”

Edited by Parikshit Mishra.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

CoinDesk - Unknown
Shaurya Malwa

Shaurya is the Deputy Managing Editor for the Data & Tokens team, focusing on decentralized finance, markets, on-chain data, and governance across all major and minor blockchains.

Follow @shauryamalwa on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.

Read more about
DeFiScamsTokens