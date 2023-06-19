Ethereum Layer 2 Network zkSync Era's Locked Value Surpasses $500M

"The prioritization of EIP 4844 as the next major code change in Ethereum’s forthcoming Cancun/Deneb upgrade slated to activate sometime this Fall or Winter next year affirms the importance of rollups for the long-term scalability of Ethereum and the need for dapps built on Ethereum to eventually migrate the majority of their operations to a more cost-effective rollup," Alex Thorn, head of research at Galaxy Digital, said in a newsletter dated June 2.