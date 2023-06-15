Bitcoin
First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Tumbles Below $25K

The latest price moves in crypto markets in context for June 15, 2023.

By Lyllah Ledesma, Omkar Godbole
AccessTimeIconJun 15, 2023 at 12:16 p.m. UTC
CD

This article originally appeared in First Mover, CoinDesk’s daily newsletter putting the latest moves in crypto markets in context. Subscribe to get it in your inbox every day.

Latest Prices

CoinDesk - Unknown

Top Stories

Cryptocurrencies fell sharply late Wednesday and into Thursday, with bitcoin dropping below $25,000 and Polygon’s MATIC, and Cardano’s ADA extending 24-hour declines to as much as 9% and 8%, respectively. This comes following Wednesday’s Federal Reserve policy decision at which the central bank suspended rate hikes for at least one meeting, but signaled it expects further monetary tightening before the end of the year. Bitcoin could see further short-term losses, according to LMAX Digital’s morning note. “As per our technical insights in today’s update, any additional setbacks in the price of bitcoin should be well supported ahead of $22K.”

Paying interest on or surcharges for using a digital euro would be banned under a draft law seen by CoinDesk, and set to be proposed by the European Commission on June 28. The proposed central bank digital currency (CBDC) would have to be available for cash-style offline payments from day one, and users shouldn’t be able to program it to limit onward use, the leaked bill said. “The digital euro shall be available for both online and offline digital euro payment transactions as of the first issuance of the digital euro,” said the text viewed by CoinDesk. The level of privacy for offline, face-to-face use should be “comparable” to withdrawing banknotes at an ATM, it said.

The Middle Eastern arm of OKX, the second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, has received an MVP Preparatory license from the Dubai Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA). OKX Middle East has already taken up residence in a new office in Dubai World Trade Center, and says it plans to expand the number of staff to 30, with a focus on local hires and senior management. Once the Minimal Viable Product (MVP) license becomes fully operational, OKX Middle East will provide spot, derivatives and fiat services, including U.S. dollar and United Arab Emirates dirham (AED) deposits, withdrawals and spot-pairs, the company said in a press release.

Chart of The Day

CoinDesk - Unknown
DeFi Llama
  • The chart shows total value locked in Binance Smart Chain (BSC) has declined to $3.29 billion, the lowest since March 2021.
  • Investors are pulling capital from BSC-based projects in the wake of the U.S. SEC's crackdown on Binance.
  • BSC's fee revenue has declined 50% from a year ago and is currently down 30% from the second quarter's daily average, according to data tracked by Matrixport.

Edited by Stephen Alpher.

CoinDesk - Unknown
Lyllah Ledesma

Lyllah Ledesma is a CoinDesk Markets reporter currently based in Europe. She holds bitcoin, ether and small amounts of other crypto assets.

Follow @LedesmaLyllah on Twitter
CoinDesk - Unknown
Omkar Godbole

Omkar Godbole is a Co-Managing Editor on CoinDesk's Markets team.

Follow @godbole17 on Twitter

