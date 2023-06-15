Bitcoin Regains Ground to Reach $25.2K, but Investors Remain Jittery About U.S. Economy, Monetary Policy

Bitcoin was recently trading at $25,239, roughly flat over the past 24 hours after spending most of Thursday in negative territory. On Wednesday BTC tumbled below this threshold for the first time since mid-March, according to CoinDesk Indices, as markets recoiled from a recommitment to monetary hawkishness from the Federal Reserve even as the central bank paused interest rate hikes for the first time in 14 months. The largest cryptocurrency by market cap had been traveling closer to $26,000 for weeks.