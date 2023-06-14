First Mover Asia: Actually, Hong Kong Would Be a Terrible Home for Coinbase

The U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) for May came in softer than expected, rising just 0.1% in May versus 0.4% in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The news came one day ahead of the results of the Fed's latest monetary policy meeting. Clara Medalie, Kaiko Director of Research, joined "First Mover" for market reaction. Plus, Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP Counsel Mike Selig joined to discuss what the SEC's actions against Binance and Coinbase will mean for crypto. And, John Melican, Elliptic Chief Legal Officer, joined us to discuss new findings revealing attackers behind this month’s $35 million exploit of crypto wallet Atomic Wallet are moving stolen funds via OFAC-sanctioned exchange Garantex.