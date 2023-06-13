First Mover Americas: eToro Delists 4 SEC Targeted Tokens for U.S. Customers

Social investing platform eToro will delist a selection of crypto tokens for its U.S. customers in a month's time in response to recent legal action by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). From July 12, U.S. customers will no longer be able to open new positions in the tokens of Algorand (ALGO), Decentraland (MANA), Dash (DASH) and Polygon (MATIC), eToro announced on Monday. However, customers will still be able to hold and sell existing positions in these tokens. The crypto platform cited "recent developments" as the reason for the move, referring to the SEC's legal action against crypto exchanges Coinbase and Binance, in which the regulator claimed certain cryptocurrencies were securities.