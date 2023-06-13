Bitcoin Miners Transfer $174M Worth of Coins to Exchanges in Two Weeks

Further, increased miner transfers are often taken to represent confidence in bitcoin's price prospects. The logic here is that miners' profitability is closely tied to bitcoin's price and so they step up their sales when they feel the market is strong enough to absorb extra supply. This is akin to a central bank of a current account deficit nation buying U.S. dollars in the open market when the greenback is on the offer across the board. That way it is able to build reserves without risking local currency depreciation.