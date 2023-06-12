First Mover Americas: VC Giant Andreessen Horowitz Looks to U.K. For Expansion

Open interest tied to Binance's BNB token continues to rise, according to data tracked by Coinglass. Total open interest – the number of unsettled and active futures contracts – rose to 1.57 million BNB ($360 million at current prices) on Monday, the highest since Jan. 1. The tally has increased by over 8% in the past 24 hours and nearly 27% in the days since the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filed a lawsuit against Binance on June 5. Alongside, BNB's going market rate has tumbled from about $300 to the current $234, its weakest level since mid-December, per CoinDesk data. The common thought among traders is that an increase in open interest alongside a price decline suggests an influx of short positions or bearish bets and thus possibly confirmation of a downtrend.