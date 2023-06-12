Bitcoin Dithers Below $26K as Investors Eye CPI Data, FOMC Rate Hike Decision

Ether was recently changing hands at about $1,735, off 1.8% from Sunday as it was also swept up in a larger market downturn that saw major tokens mentioned in the SEC suits. SOL, the token of the Solana blockchain, recently plunged nearly 7%, while MATIC and ADA, the native cryptos of the Polygon and Cardana smart contracts platforms fell about 2.8% and 1.5%, respectively. Meanwhile, the CoinDesk Ethereum Trend Indicator ticked into downtrend territory a week after rising into the significant upturn category – the fall-off a sign of sagging investor sentiment.