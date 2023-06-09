Robinhood Ends Support for Some Tokens Named in SEC Lawsuit as Securities

Bitcoin
$26,602.45-0.07%
Ethereum
$1,845.96-0.59%
Binance Coin
$263.19-1.17%
XRP
$0.53264866+1.63%
Cardano
$0.31700000-3.80%
Dogecoin
$0.06954641+1.79%
Solana
$18.88-0.36%
Polygon
$0.77036388-1.63%
Tron
$0.07807913+0.21%
Litecoin
$89.70+1.06%
Polkadot
$5.05+0.14%
Avalanche
$14.12+0.68%
Binance USD
$1.00+0.11%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000798-0.19%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$26,699.96+0.00%
Uniswap
$4.64-0.51%
Chainlink
$6.03+0.25%
Cosmos
$9.38-2.15%
Monero
$142.24-1.76%
Ethereum Classic
$17.08+0.04%
Stellar
$0.08753400-0.29%
Bitcoin Cash
$111.40-0.85%
Lido DAO
$2.21-1.73%
Internet Computer
$4.32+2.31%
Filecoin
$4.11-1.32%
Quant
$109.10-2.51%
Aptos
$7.70-1.06%
Hedera
$0.04859770-0.12%
Crypto.com
$0.05823527-2.30%
Arbitrum
$1.14-0.84%
NEAR Protocol
$1.41-0.66%
VeChain
$0.01743216-2.67%
ApeCoin
$2.90-0.90%
The Graph
$0.11295461-1.44%
Paxos Dollar
$0.99523350-0.12%
EOS
$0.90030000+0.49%
Algorand
$0.12499879+0.10%
Elrond
$35.16-0.06%
The Sandbox
$0.48279327-1.96%
Optimism
$1.38-3.82%
Stacks
$0.64065441-0.69%
Aave
$60.35+0.26%
Fantom
$0.29402598-1.10%
Tezos
$0.83630800-0.54%
Decentraland
$0.42033563-0.14%
Theta
$0.76415543-1.36%
Immutable X
$0.73920868+2.15%
Axie Infinity
$6.25-0.36%
Synthetix
$2.06-4.01%
Flow
$0.63120378-0.39%
NEO
$9.15+0.30%
Gala
$0.02596325-1.00%
Curve DAO Token
$0.76132281-0.65%
Bitcoin SV
$30.43+0.29%
Luna Classic
$0.00009858-0.38%
Injective Protocol
$7.10-0.41%
Maker
$629.73-0.66%
Kava.io
$0.94511609-4.99%
BitTorrent
$0.00000053+0.92%
IOTA
$0.17975365-1.66%
PAX Gold
$1,922.12-0.69%
Chiliz
$0.08793297-0.22%
Mina
$0.50926155+2.14%
eCash
$0.00002301+1.00%
Dash
$38.91-0.63%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.90746794-1.65%
Woo Network
$0.21669970-3.54%
Nexo
$0.63499202-1.22%
Zilliqa
$0.02132304-0.74%
Mask Network
$4.20+1.56%
THORChain
$1.09-0.05%
dYdX
$1.99-1.36%
PancakeSwap
$1.57-0.72%
Flare
$0.01875537+1.29%
Loopring
$0.24727516+0.14%
Enjin
$0.29711895-2.24%
Convex Finance
$3.78-2.04%
Basic Attention Token
$0.19634000-1.12%
FLOKI
$0.00002704-1.59%
Illuvium
$49.51-2.83%
NEM
$0.02922328+1.55%
Holo
$0.00143848-1.14%
Oasis Network
$0.05041946-1.12%
Zcash
$29.12-0.60%
Qtum
$2.36-1.16%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000-0.40%
Celo
$0.47669044-0.63%
Fetch.ai
$0.22652839-2.21%
Ethereum Name Service
$9.08-0.92%
Kusama
$25.84-1.63%
SXP
$0.40077498+2.00%
Ravencoin
$0.01900492+0.48%
Compound
$32.45-0.05%
Stepn
$0.23214966-0.05%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.76252990-1.16%
Audius
$0.20527143-0.70%
ICON
$0.21983735+0.47%
Decred
$13.84+1.52%
Bitcoin Gold
$11.84+0.21%
BLUR
$0.42151452-1.52%
Helium
$1.42-0.25%
IoTeX
$0.02136662-0.36%
Yearn Finance
$5,992.63-1.67%
JasmyCoin
$0.00411463-0.30%
Ankr
$0.02359079-1.07%
EthereumPoW
$1.74-2.04%
0x
$0.20125804-0.79%
Moonbeam
$0.26011416-1.02%
Braintrust
$0.66078063-2.78%
Wax
$0.04853431+0.43%
Waves
$1.60+0.96%
Siacoin
$0.00307184+3.27%
Harmony
$0.01281322-1.08%
Band Protocol
$1.24-0.11%
Joe
$0.42749415+2.40%
Sushiswap
$0.74908914+0.05%
SafePal
$0.37680341-0.91%
Aragon
$3.40+1.57%
Skale
$0.02973089-0.62%
Livepeer
$4.69-1.54%
Stargate Finance
$0.62940910+0.96%
Gains Network
$4.19-1.85%
UMA Protocol
$1.77+0.23%
TerraUSD
$0.01297005+0.89%
Synapse
$0.66612415-2.32%
Amp
$0.00223199-0.03%
DigiByte
$0.00731089-0.23%
Ribbon Finance
$0.16377652-0.63%
Polymath Network
$0.12698373+2.31%
Alchemy Pay
$0.02302510-3.98%
Lisk
$0.78143468-1.59%
Cartesi
$0.15202757-1.42%
Nervos Network
$0.00324215+0.17%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000019+2.80%
NuCypher
$0.08058396-0.01%
Kyber Network
$0.56009928-0.20%
iExec RLC
$1.38-4.96%
SPACE ID
$0.34497347-0.96%
Nano
$0.70833311-0.25%
OMG Network
$0.66969066-0.02%
MetisDAO
$20.20-0.86%
Syscoin
$0.11881595-0.48%
Numeraire
$13.34-0.06%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00192846+0.10%
Celsius
$0.18889530-1.38%
Chromia
$0.14085802-0.30%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.27+2.27%
Secret
$0.37013855+10.22%
Ren
$0.07701843-4.34%
Steem
$0.17594201+0.47%
Dent
$0.00077608-0.88%
MOBOX
$0.34803867-1.32%
WINkLink
$0.00007126+0.87%
NKN
$0.10454999-3.93%
COTI
$0.05355485-1.96%
Bifrost
$0.05022481-0.38%
Civic
$0.07979897+1.30%
Request
$0.08173594-0.26%
Bancor
$0.39290364-0.56%
Spell Token
$0.00051260+0.46%
Keep Network
$0.10818406+0.38%
Sun Token
$0.00585946+0.84%
CEEK VR
$0.06386934+0.39%
Index Chain
$0.06912668+3.75%
Augur
$6.02+0.69%
WazirX
$0.10494066+2.43%
Stormx
$0.00410422+4.65%
SuperRare
$0.07319189-3.90%
XYO Network
$0.00355090+0.28%
Storj
$0.30639645-6.34%
Raydium
$0.20035199+0.79%
Reef
$0.00184150-0.87%
LooksRare
$0.07616959-0.45%
RACA
$0.00012397+0.66%
Moonriver
$5.89+2.30%
Saitama
$0.00087105+1.28%
Adventure Gold
$0.47525517+1.24%
GAS
$2.59+1.37%
Voyager Token
$0.11939584-1.56%
Orchid
$0.05910851+1.86%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.18327591+11.96%
Yield Guild Games
$0.16775554-0.44%
Polkastarter
$0.30929003-1.55%
Verge
$0.00177228+1.05%
Kishu Inu
$0.000000005.45%
Alpaca Finance
$0.17229986+1.14%
Serum
$0.06918623+0.03%
Enzyme
$17.23+1.87%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.61+2.61%
Quickswap
$52.21+7.99%
Blue Zelle
$0.05965276-0.38%
CLV
$0.03805294-0.44%
Star Atlas
$0.00175088-0.03%
Stafi
$0.32853554-0.01%
district0x
$0.02442522-15.18%
Harvest Finance
$25.48+5.53%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00380364-1.44%
Rarible
$1.10+4.86%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.01455414+2.80%
Tokemak
$0.72569717+1.38%
Quantstamp
$0.01224354-0.12%
Mirror Protocol
$0.02832169+0.99%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
FTX Token
$1.02+2.28%
Pepe
$0.00000116+4.02%
Tether
$1.00+0.09%
USD Coin
$1.00+0.12%
Dai
$1.00+0.10%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Markets

Robinhood Ends Support for Some Tokens Named in SEC Lawsuit as Securities

The trading platform will end support for Cardano (ADA), Polygon (MATIC) and Solana (SOL) on June 27th.

By Aoyon Ashraf, Helene Braun
AccessTimeIconJun 9, 2023 at 2:31 p.m. UTC
ROBINHOOD app on a smartphone (Shutterstock)

ROBINHOOD app on a smartphone (Shutterstock)

Robinhood (HOOD), the popular trading platform, will end support for Cardano (ADA), Polygon (MATIC) and Solana (SOL) on June 27th - tokens that were named as securities in recent the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) lawsuits against Binance and Coinbase.

"Based on our latest review, we’ve decided to end support for Cardano (ADA), Polygon (MATIC), and Solana (SOL) on June 27th, 2023 at 6:59 PM ET," Robinhood said in a blog post. "No other coins are affected and your crypto is still safe on Robinhood," the post added.

Users are able to continue trading and transfer of the three tokens on the app until the deadline. After support stops on June 27, tokens left in a user’s account will be automatically sold for market value, Robinhood said.

The decision comes as part of the company’s regular review of cryptocurrencies. Robinhood currently offers the trading for 15 different crypto currencies, including bitcoin (BTC), ether (ETH), dogecoin (DOGE), and avalanche (AVAX).

Both Solana and Cardano have rejected the claims of the tokens being a security, while Polygon declined to comment earlier to CoinDesk about the matter. The three tokens were mostly unchanged on Friday, after taking a hit earlier this week, following SEC lawsuits.

Read more: Altcoins Dip Following Second SEC Lawsuit Against Crypto Exchange

Edited by Aoyon Ashraf.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

CoinDesk - Unknown
Aoyon Ashraf

Aoyon Ashraf is managing editor with more than a decade of experience in covering equity markets

Follow @Aoyon_A on Twitter
CoinDesk - Unknown
Helene Braun

Helene is a U.S. markets reporter at CoinDesk, covering the US economy, the Fed, and bitcoin. She is a recent graduate of New York University's business and economic reporting program.

Follow @HeleneBraunn on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.

Read more about
RobinhoodTradingMarkets