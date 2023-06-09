Robinhood Ends Support for Some Tokens Named in SEC Lawsuit as Securities
The trading platform will end support for Cardano (ADA), Polygon (MATIC) and Solana (SOL) on June 27th.
"Based on our latest review, we’ve decided to end support for Cardano (ADA), Polygon (MATIC), and Solana (SOL) on June 27th, 2023 at 6:59 PM ET," Robinhood said in a blog post. "No other coins are affected and your crypto is still safe on Robinhood," the post added.
Users are able to continue trading and transfer of the three tokens on the app until the deadline. After support stops on June 27, tokens left in a user’s account will be automatically sold for market value, Robinhood said.
The decision comes as part of the company’s regular review of cryptocurrencies. Robinhood currently offers the trading for 15 different crypto currencies, including bitcoin (BTC), ether (ETH), dogecoin (DOGE), and avalanche (AVAX).
