First Mover Americas: Binance.US Suspends Dollar Deposits

Coinbase (COIN) shares are "uninvestable" in the near term, investment bank Berenberg said in a research report Thursday. The company was already expected to report weak second-quarter 2023 trading volumes before the SEC filed a lawsuit against it on Tuesday, said analyst Mark Palmer. This weakness may now persist and intensify thanks to the overhang from the SEC action, he added. "The upshot is that we view COIN shares as uninvestable in the near term." Palmer maintained his hold rating on the stock, but slashed his price target to $39 from $55, suggesting nearly 30% downside from last night’s close of $54.90.