With Ether Options Market Makers 'Long Gamma' at $1.8K, Price Is Likely to Hold
Traders said market makers are holding options with a $1,800 strike price and are likely to influence prices as they try to keep their portfolios direction-neutral.
Ether (ETH), the second largest cryptocurrency by market value, has been largely locked in a narrow price range around $1,800 since mid-May and is unlikely to move much in the short term, market makers' positions in the options market indicate.
That's because the market makers, the dealers tasked with providing liquidity to an exchange's order book and who are always on the opposite side of investors' bets, are forced to hedge their options exposure through offsetting positions in the spot or futures market in order to run a market-neutral, or delta-neutral, portfolio. Their so-called delta hedging actions as the underlying asset moves can influence the spot market price and are known to arrest price swings.
According to Jeff Anderson, a senior trader at STS Digital, market makers are currently stuffed with what's known as long gamma positions in the $1,800 strike price ether options due to expire on June 30. Market makers are said to be long gamma at a particular price level when they have bought options at that level.
"So, as we go higher, market makers will likely sell ETH. On the flip side, market makers would buy the cryptocurrency on price dips," Anderson told CoinDesk. "So, the spot price could stay close to $1,800."
Options are contracts that give the purchaser the right, but not the obligation, to trade the underlying asset at a predetermined price on or before a specific date. A call option gives the right to buy while put the put option offers the right to sell. Being long gamma means holding a buy position in call or put options.
The long gamma positioning forces market makers to snap up the underlying asset when the price falls below the said level to keep the overall portfolio market-neutral. Similarly, they sell the asset when the price rallies. Gamma refers to the rate of change in options delta per one-point move in the underlying asset.
Griffin Ardern, a volatility trader from crypto asset management firm Blofin, said the delta hedging by market makers could strongly influence the spot price.
"Considering the lack of enthusiasm among futures and perpetual futures traders right now, the impact of market maker hedging could be significant," Ardern said.
UPDATE (June 9, 15:22 UTC): Rewrites headline to add price implication.
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.