Crypto Exchange OKX Burns $258M of OKB Tokens in Record Move

Bitcoin
$26,632.72+0.96%
Ethereum
$1,844.61+0.33%
Binance Coin
$260.39-0.11%
XRP
$0.52722229+1.66%
Cardano
$0.31560000-3.33%
Dogecoin
$0.06798662+0.56%
Solana
$18.78+0.70%
Polygon
$0.78392043+1.00%
Tron
$0.07761580+0.22%
Litecoin
$88.07+0.80%
Polkadot
$5.01+0.53%
Binance USD
$0.99998594+0.07%
Avalanche
$13.85-0.28%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000792+0.04%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$26,685.07+0.89%
Uniswap
$4.61-0.08%
Chainlink
$5.98-0.15%
Cosmos
$9.31-2.19%
Monero
$142.48-2.21%
Ethereum Classic
$17.03+0.65%
Stellar
$0.08725200+0.33%
Bitcoin Cash
$110.92-0.22%
Lido DAO
$2.22+1.34%
Internet Computer
$4.21+0.31%
Filecoin
$4.09-0.72%
Quant
$109.64-1.96%
Hedera
$0.04889128+1.58%
Aptos
$7.68-0.30%
Crypto.com
$0.05816435-2.23%
Arbitrum
$1.14+1.31%
NEAR Protocol
$1.41+0.10%
VeChain
$0.01728627-2.51%
ApeCoin
$2.90-0.08%
Paxos Dollar
$0.99936489+0.04%
The Graph
$0.11151604-1.32%
EOS
$0.89130000+0.85%
Algorand
$0.12384361+1.95%
Optimism
$1.38+1.28%
The Sandbox
$0.47892368-0.67%
Elrond
$34.77-0.65%
Aave
$59.83+1.29%
Stacks
$0.61908362-5.44%
Fantom
$0.29410852+1.59%
Tezos
$0.83430000-0.54%
Theta
$0.76155124+1.39%
Decentraland
$0.41676424+0.71%
Immutable X
$0.73058692+1.62%
Axie Infinity
$6.22+0.34%
Synthetix
$2.06-2.62%
Flow
$0.62299841+0.34%
NEO
$9.09+1.27%
Gala
$0.02581300+0.22%
Curve DAO Token
$0.75472800-0.18%
Bitcoin SV
$30.19+0.08%
Luna Classic
$0.00009799+3.87%
Maker
$627.37+0.18%
Injective Protocol
$7.01+2.23%
Kava.io
$0.95126166-1.21%
BitTorrent
$0.00000053+0.93%
PAX Gold
$1,932.33+0.35%
IOTA
$0.17847316-1.33%
Chiliz
$0.08783278+1.06%
Mina
$0.50093377+3.04%
eCash
$0.00002288+1.71%
Dash
$38.76+0.86%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.89925994+0.21%
Woo Network
$0.21276044-2.21%
Nexo
$0.62832254-2.09%
Zilliqa
$0.02117734-0.03%
Mask Network
$4.22+4.53%
THORChain
$1.09+1.15%
dYdX
$1.97-1.03%
PancakeSwap
$1.56+0.16%
Loopring
$0.24693406+1.20%
Flare
$0.01839406+0.26%
Enjin
$0.29602741-0.17%
Convex Finance
$3.79-1.80%
Basic Attention Token
$0.19589000-0.15%
Illuvium
$49.92-0.74%
FLOKI
$0.00002679-1.15%
NEM
$0.02900297+1.07%
Holo
$0.00144335+0.66%
Oasis Network
$0.05045842+1.47%
Zcash
$29.07+0.52%
Qtum
$2.36-0.12%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000-3.70%
Celo
$0.47022751+1.37%
Fetch.ai
$0.22574703-0.35%
Ethereum Name Service
$9.09+0.50%
Kusama
$25.90+1.29%
Ravencoin
$0.01892221+2.31%
SXP
$0.39318703+1.15%
Compound
$32.23+0.05%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.76438068+1.92%
Stepn
$0.23046817+0.25%
Audius
$0.20199901-0.15%
ICON
$0.21715819+0.36%
BLUR
$0.42385302+0.64%
Decred
$13.83+2.91%
Bitcoin Gold
$11.61-1.83%
IoTeX
$0.02151921+0.67%
Helium
$1.41+0.87%
Yearn Finance
$5,913.18-1.95%
JasmyCoin
$0.00405193+0.34%
Ankr
$0.02360094+1.73%
EthereumPoW
$1.73+0.78%
Moonbeam
$0.26047884-0.36%
0x
$0.19869669-1.29%
Waves
$1.66+6.47%
Braintrust
$0.66243581-2.51%
Wax
$0.04779925+0.67%
Harmony
$0.01268074-0.57%
Band Protocol
$1.23-1.24%
Siacoin
$0.00296012+1.03%
Sushiswap
$0.74328180+0.31%
SafePal
$0.38128296+1.14%
Skale
$0.03095878+4.99%
Joe
$0.40806712-0.41%
Aragon
$3.35+2.18%
Livepeer
$4.70-0.05%
Gains Network
$4.23+0.75%
Synapse
$0.67692303+0.56%
Stargate Finance
$0.62104785+0.40%
TerraUSD
$0.01295470+3.26%
UMA Protocol
$1.76-0.98%
Amp
$0.00219397-0.88%
DigiByte
$0.00730802+1.27%
Ribbon Finance
$0.16414117-0.09%
Alchemy Pay
$0.02321629-0.30%
Lisk
$0.78146974-3.29%
Cartesi
$0.14941386-1.02%
Nervos Network
$0.00321955+1.31%
Polymath Network
$0.11726783-3.63%
NuCypher
$0.08058396-0.01%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000019+2.30%
Kyber Network
$0.55916779+0.59%
iExec RLC
$1.38-6.47%
SPACE ID
$0.34574025+0.38%
OMG Network
$0.66565354+1.44%
Nano
$0.69914649-2.51%
MetisDAO
$19.84-2.34%
Syscoin
$0.12008598+2.12%
Numeraire
$13.40+1.62%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00191925+1.38%
Celsius
$0.18907945+0.35%
Chromia
$0.13981488-0.83%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.23+1.02%
Ren
$0.07715139-5.88%
Steem
$0.17463564+0.04%
Secret
$0.35971785+8.69%
Dent
$0.00077418+0.16%
MOBOX
$0.34727987-0.20%
WINkLink
$0.00007048+0.48%
NKN
$0.10374331-3.82%
Civic
$0.08056515+3.66%
COTI
$0.05355313-0.89%
Bifrost
$0.05037113-2.55%
Request
$0.08092455+1.28%
Bancor
$0.39155014+0.35%
Spell Token
$0.00050860+0.62%
Keep Network
$0.10665666-0.73%
Sun Token
$0.00579453+0.72%
CEEK VR
$0.06269082-0.72%
Index Chain
$0.06857710+4.63%
Augur
$6.01+0.74%
WazirX
$0.10366427+3.66%
XYO Network
$0.00357236-0.89%
SuperRare
$0.07272031-3.15%
Storj
$0.30509431-2.01%
Stormx
$0.00392833+1.50%
Raydium
$0.20077994+2.90%
Reef
$0.00183165-0.12%
RACA
$0.00012368+0.72%
LooksRare
$0.07564603+1.22%
Moonriver
$5.83+2.39%
Saitama
$0.00087126+0.03%
Adventure Gold
$0.48152707+3.76%
GAS
$2.60+3.00%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.18483880+12.84%
Voyager Token
$0.11857955-1.70%
Orchid
$0.05872523+1.78%
Yield Guild Games
$0.16826095+2.86%
Polkastarter
$0.31261319+0.47%
Verge
$0.00175135+1.18%
Kishu Inu
$0.0000000011.74%
Alpaca Finance
$0.17258975+3.26%
Serum
$0.06895569-0.63%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.59+3.21%
Quickswap
$52.45+9.94%
Enzyme
$16.55-2.86%
Blue Zelle
$0.05940658+1.75%
CLV
$0.03830378+1.40%
Star Atlas
$0.00175990+0.86%
Stafi
$0.32971654+3.48%
district0x
$0.02440697-4.09%
Harvest Finance
$25.23+5.40%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00379408+1.06%
Rarible
$1.09+5.30%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.01490322+6.15%
Tokemak
$0.72352987+1.33%
Quantstamp
$0.01221097+1.97%
Mirror Protocol
$0.02824042-0.97%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
FTX Token
$1.04+4.50%
Pepe
$0.00000113+3.40%
Tether
$1.00+0.04%
USD Coin
$1.00+0.01%
Dai
$0.99995971+0.03%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Markets

Crypto Exchange OKX Burns $258M of OKB Tokens in Record Move

OKX periodically buys back and burns the tokens to reduce their supply on the open market.

By Shaurya Malwa
AccessTimeIconJun 9, 2023 at 9:10 a.m. UTC
CDCROP: Money to burn cash on fire (Jp Valery/Unsplash)

(Jp Valery/Unsplash)

Crypto exchange OKX burned over $258 million worth of its okb (OKB) tokens from March to May in a planned move, sending the token higher as the broader crypto market remained little changed.

“In this round, the total number of OKB bought back and burned from the secondary market was 5,497,312.77 OKB” OKX said in its buy back-and-burn report released Friday.

OKB tokens rose to $45 from $44 as details of the completed burn were released. They are up 1.4% in the past 24 hours. The token has a market capitalization of over $2.6 billion.

The buy-and-burn program was launched in May 2019, when OKX started to purchase OKB tokens from the original supply of 300,000,000 every three months, depending on seasonal market and operating performance.

Burn refers to the permanent deletion of tokens from circulating supply by sending them to a wallet address that is controlled by no one. A drop in supply can, over time, lead to price increases for such tokens if demand continues to grow.

Edited by Sheldon Reback.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

CoinDesk - Unknown
Shaurya Malwa

Shaurya is the Deputy Managing Editor for the Data & Tokens team, focusing on decentralized finance, markets, on-chain data, and governance across all major and minor blockchains.

Follow @shauryamalwa on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.

Read more about
OKXTokensToken Governanceburn