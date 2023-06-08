Bitcoin
Crypto.com Integrates With CoinRoutes Smart-Order Routing System

The integration is part of CoinRoutes’ efforts to expand liquidity access for its clients.

By Lyllah Ledesma
AccessTimeIconJun 8, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. UTC
The exterior of Crypto.com Arena (Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles (Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Crypto exchange Crypto.com has integrated with CoinRoutes, an order execution system, to boost institutional access to liquidity and reduce friction for its customers.

Crypto.com will combine its infrastructure with CoinRoutes’ order routing technology to offer diversified liquidity, said the press release.

“CoinRoutes’ aim is to help its clients execute trades at the best possible price, and in order to do this, the company needs an accurate picture of all the liquidity in the market to achieve this,” said David Weisberger, the chief executive officer of CoinRoutes.

Weisberger said that client demand to increase its liquidity access has increased.

He also added that most of CoinRoutes’ clients have moved out of the United States, “another reason to diversify our liquidity,” said Weisberger.

The partnership comes as U.S. regulators have ratcheted up pressure on exchanges, casting doubt on their future success in the U.S, but also as low liquidity concerns have plagued markets.

Meanwhile, in recent months, Crypto.com has gone from highs of successful approvals to operate in France and Brazil to a banned advertisement in the U.K., workforce cuts and difficulty maintaining fiat on-ramps as the banking crisis evolved.

The company integrated with Wintermute earlier this year.

Edited by James Rubin.

Lyllah Ledesma

Lyllah Ledesma is a CoinDesk Markets reporter currently based in Europe. She holds bitcoin, ether and small amounts of other crypto assets.

