Coinbase Shares Are 'Uninvestable' in the Near Term: Berenberg
The investment bank cut its price target on the stock to $39 from $55.
Coinbase (COIN) shares are "uninvestable" in the near term, investment bank Berenberg said in a research report Thursday.
The company was already expected to report weak second-quarter 2023 trading volumes before the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filed a lawsuit against the crypto exchange on Tuesday, the report said.
This weakness may now persist and intensify “due to the overhang that the lawsuit has created,” analyst Mark Palmer wrote.
The bank maintained its hold rating on the stock, and slashed its price target to $39 from $55. Coinbase shares were trading 2.4% higher at $54.47 at time of publication.
“Given the potentially significant impact of the lawsuit’s outcome on Coinbase’s U.S. operations, we would expect some investors to reduce their exposure to its platform,” the note said.
Berenberg says that more uncertainty was created by a task force of 10 U.S. states that alleges the exchange’s staking rewards program violates state securities laws. That only adds to the extent of the negative overhang on the company’s share price, the bank said.
The SEC’s desired remedy would probably require the complete closure of Coinbase’s core business in the U.S., and this will also weigh on the shares, the report added.
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.