Bitcoin (Somewhat) Takes Binance Accusations in Stride

Five years ago (back when regulators were barely paying attention), two significant figures in crypto, bitcoin maximalist Jimmy Song and Ethereum co-founder Joe Lubin, tentatively placed a bet. If just five Ethereum decentralized applications (dapps) hit agreed-upon usage thresholds, Lubin would win. They seem to have never finalized their pact, but CoinDesk journalists took a crack at figuring who did win. The conclusion in the article : “If Lubin was the victor, he just squeaked by; it wasn't a blowout. And he might’ve lost, depending on whom you ask.” That feels like a surprise given how much attention and money was thrown at dapps over the past few years.