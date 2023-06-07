Bitcoin, Ether Trade at Premiums on Binance.US as Investors Flee Following SEC Actions

The BTC-U.S. dollar trading pair on Binance.US jumped as high as $28,800 earlier on Wednesday morning, some $1,700 higher than the average price across other exchanges at that time, data shows. Recently, the BTC-USD pair was changing hands at $27,900, while the CoinDesk Bitcoin Price Index (XBX), which feeds from prices on multiple exchanges, stood at around $26,400. The difference represents an almost 6% price premium on Binance.US.