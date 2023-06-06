First Mover Asia: Why Did Bitcoin Fall to $25.4K? SEC Lawsuit Against Binance Rocks Crypto Markets

Ether, the second largest crypto in market value, was recently changing hands below $1,800, off more than 5% from Sunday, same time. ETH and other major altcoins followed a similar path as bitcoin did on Monday with the bulk of their declines coming in the immediate hours after the SEC suit. BNB, Binance’s exchange token, and SOL, the native cryptocurrency of the Solana blockchain, recently plunged more than 10%. ADA and MATIC, the tokens of smart contract platforms Cardano and Polygon respectively, and popular meme coin DOGE were recently off more than 8%. Even litecoin, which has been rallying the past few weeks, fell more than 9%. The SEC suit called those tokens unregistered securities.