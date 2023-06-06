First Mover Americas: Crypto Markets Stay Down Following SEC Suing Binance

The SEC’s lawsuit against Binance could be a preview of what may be coming down the road for rival crypto exchange Coinbase (COIN), Berenberg analyst Mark Palmer wrote in a note on Monday. "We observe that several of the details of the lawsuit that the commission filed against Binance echo those it previously filed against crypto exchanges Bittrex and Kraken, and we believe these cases in aggregate represent a preview of the action that is likely to be filed against COIN," Palmer said. In March, Coinbase received a warning from the SEC that it may soon receive enforcement action tied to its listing of potential unregistered securities. "We estimate that at least 37% of COIN's net revenue would be at risk if the SEC were to target the company's crypto token trading and staking operations," noted Palmer, who maintained a hold rating and $55 price target on the stock. Coinbase has 11 buy ratings, 7 holds and 6 sell ratings, according to FactSet data.