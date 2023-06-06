Coinbase Shares Slump After SEC Files Suit Against Company

The shares slid as much as 20% at the open before retracing some of the loss to trade 15% lower at $47.10 as of 10:07 a.m. in New York (14:07 UTC), according to TradingView prices. Major shareholders of Coinbase include The Vanguard Group, Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest, Nikko Asset Management, Fidelity and BlackRock.