Altcoins Dip Following Second SEC Lawsuit Against Crypto Exchange

Of the thirteen listed assets, VGX took the hardest hit, losing 3.25% in the last hour. Solana’s SOL also fell around 2%, and was also down 9% over the last 24-hours. Solana’s SOL was amongst the named tokens in Binance’s lawsuit on Monday. The Sandbox’s SAND, listed in both the Coinbase and Binance lawsuits, has lost 16% over the last 24 hours.