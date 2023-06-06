Altcoins Dip Following Second SEC Lawsuit Against Crypto Exchange

Bitcoin
$25,991.09-2.95%
Ethereum
$1,835.59-1.70%
Binance Coin
$278.48-6.96%
XRP
$0.51160390-4.37%
Cardano
$0.34960000-6.33%
Dogecoin
$0.06809060-4.39%
Solana
$19.94-7.30%
Polygon
$0.80763349-8.76%
Tron
$0.07805764-3.97%
Litecoin
$88.36-4.23%
Polkadot
$5.09-3.64%
Binance USD
$0.99935943+0.12%
Avalanche
$14.18-4.11%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000807-4.65%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$25,939.63-3.51%
Uniswap
$4.79-3.58%
Chainlink
$6.20-2.54%
Cosmos
$10.06-5.26%
Monero
$142.78-2.05%
Ethereum Classic
$17.23-3.73%
Stellar
$0.08793100-3.30%
Bitcoin Cash
$109.54-3.49%
Lido DAO
$2.37+4.16%
Internet Computer
$4.36-7.00%
Filecoin
$4.30-6.85%
Quant
$117.34+1.23%
Aptos
$8.06-7.83%
Crypto.com
$0.05929699-1.99%
Hedera
$0.04876689-2.73%
Arbitrum
$1.17-0.23%
NEAR Protocol
$1.49-9.27%
VeChain
$0.01851505-4.49%
ApeCoin
$3.21+0.97%
The Graph
$0.11682297-4.33%
Paxos Dollar
$0.99650332+0.32%
Optimism
$1.54+5.87%
Algorand
$0.13631763-7.93%
The Sandbox
$0.51579530-15.01%
EOS
$0.85262400-5.58%
Elrond
$36.28-2.51%
Aave
$60.76-1.77%
Fantom
$0.29745551-6.08%
Decentraland
$0.45149386-14.34%
Stacks
$0.58990350-1.97%
Tezos
$0.86060000-4.05%
Theta
$0.79019325-4.75%
Axie Infinity
$6.66-9.40%
Immutable X
$0.72905442-10.20%
Synthetix
$2.23-5.96%
Flow
$0.66105638-7.67%
NEO
$9.40-5.46%
Gala
$0.02748468-5.66%
Curve DAO Token
$0.77993364-6.73%
Kava.io
$1.07-3.00%
Bitcoin SV
$30.41-5.17%
Maker
$647.92-5.50%
Injective Protocol
$7.25-3.87%
Luna Classic
$0.00008782-11.35%
PAX Gold
$1,936.56-0.75%
IOTA
$0.18304191-8.52%
BitTorrent
$0.00000053-8.71%
Chiliz
$0.09418826-5.77%
Mina
$0.50699069-4.91%
eCash
$0.00002308-5.51%
Dash
$39.12-6.23%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.94737006-10.80%
Woo Network
$0.21725744-5.19%
Zilliqa
$0.02155506-8.06%
Nexo
$0.63015559-3.95%
Mask Network
$4.22-1.14%
Flare
$0.02002486-10.13%
THORChain
$1.09-4.20%
PancakeSwap
$1.58-6.66%
Loopring
$0.25771973-6.06%
Enjin
$0.31866049-7.10%
dYdX
$1.97-6.66%
Convex Finance
$3.93-6.87%
Basic Attention Token
$0.20168200-6.34%
FLOKI
$0.00002809-9.24%
Illuvium
$51.35-1.40%
Oasis Network
$0.05393142-2.69%
NEM
$0.02981698-7.68%
Holo
$0.00150873-5.24%
Qtum
$2.45-6.07%
Fetch.ai
$0.24352682-7.15%
Zcash
$29.73-5.14%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000-12.28%
Celo
$0.48499146-8.33%
Ethereum Name Service
$9.33-5.86%
Kusama
$26.60-3.61%
Compound
$33.55-4.68%
SXP
$0.40578834-5.26%
Audius
$0.21801733-7.29%
Ravencoin
$0.01916059-5.38%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.78035515-9.43%
BLUR
$0.44497358-7.75%
Bitcoin Gold
$12.31-1.19%
IoTeX
$0.02272075-2.89%
ICON
$0.22241013-6.51%
JasmyCoin
$0.00442942-6.13%
Decred
$13.90-7.79%
Stepn
$0.23861270-8.44%
Helium
$1.42-1.00%
Yearn Finance
$6,071.00-5.60%
Ankr
$0.02377182-6.89%
EthereumPoW
$1.74-10.33%
Braintrust
$0.71452718-1.12%
0x
$0.20449661-6.14%
Moonbeam
$0.26331852-5.90%
Band Protocol
$1.29-9.33%
Harmony
$0.01316378-4.74%
Wax
$0.04848757-8.21%
Waves
$1.59-7.45%
Siacoin
$0.00298736-5.03%
Sushiswap
$0.75272992-10.53%
Joe
$0.41897645-3.45%
Synapse
$0.74890150+12.04%
SafePal
$0.38391505-5.76%
Aragon
$3.43-3.70%
Skale
$0.03022669-4.77%
Gains Network
$4.42-5.76%
Amp
$0.00234655-7.63%
Livepeer
$4.64-6.99%
Stargate Finance
$0.63064657-2.59%
UMA Protocol
$1.78-7.06%
TerraUSD
$0.01256891-11.70%
Alchemy Pay
$0.02460097-6.67%
DigiByte
$0.00744651-5.64%
Cartesi
$0.16126321-9.41%
Ribbon Finance
$0.16329709-2.15%
Lisk
$0.77764468-9.42%
Nervos Network
$0.00332835-5.76%
SPACE ID
$0.38752405-14.10%
Polymath Network
$0.12320000-8.69%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000019-4.19%
Kyber Network
$0.57682378-7.28%
NuCypher
$0.07990936-0.02%
iExec RLC
$1.39-5.95%
Nano
$0.75462152+4.66%
OMG Network
$0.69203442-6.94%
MetisDAO
$20.99-2.55%
Syscoin
$0.12233669-2.33%
Numeraire
$13.59-2.41%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00201304-6.77%
Celsius
$0.19441889-15.66%
Ren
$0.07872900-9.83%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.28-10.65%
Chromia
$0.13808826-12.12%
Steem
$0.17447118-8.51%
Secret
$0.35865407-3.76%
Dent
$0.00078498-6.61%
COTI
$0.06145042-7.79%
NKN
$0.11312258-7.04%
MOBOX
$0.36714825-7.34%
WINkLink
$0.00007116-4.14%
Civic
$0.07954423-6.62%
Request
$0.08168889-5.68%
Bancor
$0.39846442-3.10%
Spell Token
$0.00053234-7.89%
Keep Network
$0.11051313-7.87%
Bifrost
$0.04573915-6.57%
CEEK VR
$0.06699453-16.04%
Sun Token
$0.00584535-2.72%
SuperRare
$0.08177377-9.68%
Index Chain
$0.06790988-12.54%
WazirX
$0.10610355-7.25%
Augur
$5.98-6.35%
XYO Network
$0.00369685-6.32%
Reef
$0.00199061-7.60%
Raydium
$0.20983649-5.15%
Stormx
$0.00393318-7.88%
LooksRare
$0.07920804-8.15%
Moonriver
$6.05-3.85%
RACA
$0.00012097-4.59%
Storj
$0.27183935-8.51%
Saitama
$0.00085074-4.26%
Voyager Token
$0.12855010-9.74%
Orchid
$0.06185630-4.15%
GAS
$2.62-5.34%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.17079083-6.34%
Adventure Gold
$0.41071755-1.64%
Polkastarter
$0.31891315-5.50%
Yield Guild Games
$0.16973608-6.79%
Verge
$0.00181664-3.70%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000-12.43%
Alpaca Finance
$0.17965864-7.26%
Enzyme
$17.65-2.42%
Serum
$0.06755592-9.36%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.62-6.99%
CLV
$0.04087996-7.55%
Quickswap
$49.79-8.15%
Blue Zelle
$0.05850710-9.98%
district0x
$0.02968113+4.14%
Star Atlas
$0.00173654-6.29%
Stafi
$0.31661103-6.47%
Harvest Finance
$25.31-6.18%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00342135-8.87%
Rarible
$1.06-9.32%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.01440562-0.94%
Tokemak
$0.72460609-3.37%
Quantstamp
$0.01178683-2.36%
Mirror Protocol
$0.02991486-9.23%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
FTX Token
$0.87107813-6.59%
Pepe
$0.00000114-2.32%
Tether
$0.99996031+0.16%
USD Coin
$0.99984381+0.17%
Dai
$0.99933699+0.18%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Markets

Altcoins Dip Following Second SEC Lawsuit Against Crypto Exchange

The SEC's lawsuit against Coinbase named thirteen altcoins as securities.

By Lyllah Ledesma
AccessTimeIconJun 6, 2023 at 1:19 p.m. UTC

Tokens listed in the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) lawsuit against U.S crypto exchange Coinbase (COIN) are tanking.

The SEC sued Coinbase on allegations of violating federal securities law, a day after filling a similar suit against Binance. The exchange’s shares tanked 20% in pre-market trading.

The tokens listed in the lawsuit are Solana (SOL), Cardano (ADA), Polygon (MATIC), Filecoin (FIL), Sandbox (SAND), Axie Infinity (AXS), Chiliz (CHZ), Internet Computer (ICP), Voyager Token (VGX), NEAR protocol (NEAR), NEXO, FLOW and DASH.

Of the thirteen listed assets, VGX took the hardest hit, losing 3.25% in the last hour. Solana’s SOL also fell around 2%, and was also down 9% over the last 24-hours. Solana’s SOL was amongst the named tokens in Binance’s lawsuit on Monday. The Sandbox’s SAND, listed in both the Coinbase and Binance lawsuits, has lost 16% over the last 24 hours.

CoinDesk - Unknown
(Tokens listed in Coinbase lawsuit, Lyllah Ledesma/Messari)

According to the SEC, Coinbase has operated as an unregistered broker, exchange and clearing agency simultaneously, arguing that it solicited customers, handled orders, allowed for bids and acted as an intermediary all at once. The SEC warned Coinbase earlier this year that it might sue the exchange, sending a Wells Notice, which Coinbase responded to in April.

Read more: SEC Sues Coinbase on Unregistered Securities Exchange Allegations

Edited by Parikshit Mishra.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

CoinDesk - Unknown
Lyllah Ledesma

Lyllah Ledesma is a CoinDesk Markets reporter currently based in Europe. She holds bitcoin, ether and small amounts of other crypto assets.

Follow @LedesmaLyllah on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.