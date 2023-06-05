Bitcoin
Cryptocurrencies Crash After the SEC Charges Binance With Sale of Unregistered Securities

The SEC on Monday charged the crypto exchange and its CEO Changpeng Zhao with violating a number of securities laws.

By Lyllah Ledesma
AccessTimeIconJun 5, 2023 at 4:55 p.m. UTC
Updated Jun 5, 2023 at 5:15 p.m. UTC
Down Arrow

(Andriy Onufriyenko)

Altcoins are suffering the largest losses following the SEC’s lawsuit against Binance and its CEO Changpeng “CZ” Zhao.

Among the allegations are that the exchange offered a number of unregistered securities to the general public, among them not just Binance’s BNB token and its BUSD stablecoin, but also Solana (SOL), Cardano (ADA), Polygon (MATIC), Coti (COTI), Algorand (ALGO), Filecoin (FIL), Cosmos (ATOM), Sandbox (AXS) and Decentraland (MANA).

The entire cryptocurrency market is in the red on the news, including declines of 5%-10% in most of the above tokens.

CoinDesk - Unknown
Crypto tokens deemed as securities by the SEC (Lyllah Ledesma/Messari)

The world’s largest cryptocurrency by market cap, bitcoin (BTC) was recently down 5% to trade at $25,800. Ether (ETH) is down 4.5% to $1,811.

Edited by Stephen Alpher.

