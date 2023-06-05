Cryptocurrencies Crash After the SEC Charges Binance With Sale of Unregistered Securities

Among the allegations are that the exchange offered a number of unregistered securities to the general public, among them not just Binance’s BNB token and its BUSD stablecoin, but also Solana (SOL), Cardano (ADA), Polygon (MATIC), Coti (COTI), Algorand (ALGO), Filecoin (FIL), Cosmos (ATOM), Sandbox (AXS) and Decentraland (MANA).