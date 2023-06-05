Bitcoin
Coinbase Shares Drop 10% Following SEC’s Suit Against Binance

Bitcoin (BTC) dropped below the $26,000 mark.

By Helene Braun
AccessTimeIconJun 5, 2023 at 4:25 p.m. UTC
Updated Jun 5, 2023 at 4:45 p.m. UTC
Stocks of Coinbase dropped 6% following news reports that the Securities and Exchanges Commission (SEC) has sued Binance. (TradingView)

Coinbase share price (TradingView)

Shares of Coinbase (COIN) were down 10.3% after news broke that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) was suing Binance on allegations of violating federal securities law on Monday.

The stock fell more than 5% right after the filing was released and then continued to fall. Meanwhile, the price of bitcoin (BTC) fell more than 5% to below $26,000. Shares of MicroStrategy (MSTR), which holds a vast amount of bitcoin on its balance sheet, fell almost 9%.

The SEC is accusing Binance of offering unregistered securities and staking services to the general public, among other allegations, as U.S. lawmakers double down on enforcement actions against crypto companies.

In March, Coinbase itself received a warning from the SEC that it may soon receive enforcement action tied to its listing of potential unregistered securities. The exchange has since doubled down on its presence in Canada, which it says has clearer rules for crypto firms than the U.S., making it easier to operate in the country.

Edited by Nelson Wang.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

CoinDesk - Unknown
Helene Braun

Helene is a U.S. markets reporter at CoinDesk, covering the US economy, the Fed, and bitcoin. She is a recent graduate of New York University's business and economic reporting program.

Follow @HeleneBraunn on Twitter

