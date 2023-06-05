BNB, CAKE Plummet Following SEC Crackdown on Binance

Bitcoin
$25,644.39-5.90%
Ethereum
$1,805.80-5.22%
Binance Coin
$276.16-9.89%
XRP
$0.50717081-5.99%
Cardano
$0.35137300-7.63%
Dogecoin
$0.06679997-8.41%
Solana
$20.03-9.84%
Polygon
$0.83696081-7.60%
Tron
$0.07778646-4.87%
Litecoin
$87.42-8.78%
Polkadot
$5.07-5.08%
Binance USD
$0.99965355-0.06%
Avalanche
$13.90-6.58%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000796-8.26%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$25,671.21-5.78%
Uniswap
$4.71-6.62%
Chainlink
$6.03-7.49%
Cosmos
$10.01-7.47%
Monero
$142.29-4.28%
Ethereum Classic
$16.90-8.05%
Stellar
$0.08814900-4.37%
Bitcoin Cash
$108.56-6.80%
Internet Computer
$4.31-11.22%
Lido DAO
$2.11-8.52%
Filecoin
$4.22-10.34%
Quant
$114.78-1.61%
Aptos
$8.04-13.64%
Crypto.com
$0.05815719-4.89%
Hedera
$0.04785289-5.72%
Arbitrum
$1.12-7.84%
NEAR Protocol
$1.49-9.32%
VeChain
$0.01857655-7.22%
ApeCoin
$2.85-10.37%
The Graph
$0.11398227-10.31%
Paxos Dollar
$1.00+0.07%
Algorand
$0.13876343-9.34%
The Sandbox
$0.51565364-12.91%
EOS
$0.83710000-9.17%
Elrond
$35.79-6.59%
Optimism
$1.34-10.73%
Aave
$59.24-6.60%
Decentraland
$0.45828450-10.41%
Fantom
$0.29091728-11.35%
Tezos
$0.85537900-7.17%
Theta
$0.77134437-8.96%
Axie Infinity
$6.64-8.17%
Stacks
$0.54284015-12.57%
Immutable X
$0.72336742-12.98%
Synthetix
$2.26-5.18%
Flow
$0.66231543-9.71%
NEO
$9.23-12.32%
Curve DAO Token
$0.77747971-9.68%
Gala
$0.02638256-12.85%
Maker
$655.53-5.18%
Bitcoin SV
$30.27-8.86%
Injective Protocol
$7.23-8.32%
Kava.io
$0.98198738-2.61%
Luna Classic
$0.00009066-18.49%
BitTorrent
$0.00000056-6.29%
IOTA
$0.18400280-11.53%
PAX Gold
$1,935.26-0.51%
Chiliz
$0.09355852-8.67%
Mina
$0.50724613-8.35%
eCash
$0.00002282-8.41%
Dash
$38.93-10.26%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.96103918-11.20%
Woo Network
$0.21182119-14.31%
Nexo
$0.63983217-3.67%
Flare
$0.02126992-7.58%
Zilliqa
$0.02117841-12.91%
Mask Network
$3.97-11.68%
dYdX
$2.01-6.84%
THORChain
$1.07-9.03%
PancakeSwap
$1.55-11.30%
Loopring
$0.25171011-10.76%
Enjin
$0.30678471-9.27%
Basic Attention Token
$0.20096000-8.57%
Convex Finance
$3.81-10.41%
FLOKI
$0.00002761-12.65%
NEM
$0.03011807-9.69%
Illuvium
$50.58-5.73%
Holo
$0.00148462-7.94%
Oasis Network
$0.05178041-10.17%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000-8.25%
Qtum
$2.45-9.11%
Zcash
$29.47-8.56%
Fetch.ai
$0.23871005-12.94%
Celo
$0.48322331-12.67%
Ethereum Name Service
$9.26-9.20%
Audius
$0.21700736-10.19%
Kusama
$25.28-9.22%
SXP
$0.39724158-12.87%
Ravencoin
$0.01887235-10.19%
Compound
$32.30-9.80%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.77394545-19.02%
Bitcoin Gold
$12.22-2.59%
BLUR
$0.43299469-14.45%
Decred
$14.04-9.43%
ICON
$0.21830411-11.17%
IoTeX
$0.02208595-7.67%
Stepn
$0.23701778-13.23%
JasmyCoin
$0.00427511-11.02%
Helium
$1.40-6.19%
Yearn Finance
$5,984.57-8.48%
Ankr
$0.02355347-11.22%
EthereumPoW
$1.71-18.56%
Braintrust
$0.70787960-3.57%
Moonbeam
$0.26601143-6.62%
0x
$0.20179698-9.47%
Band Protocol
$1.30-11.11%
Wax
$0.04911643-9.25%
Harmony
$0.01276067-12.43%
Waves
$1.56-10.65%
Siacoin
$0.00298274-7.85%
Sushiswap
$0.76645209-11.44%
SafePal
$0.38271586-7.02%
Joe
$0.40036877-13.57%
Gains Network
$4.39-9.79%
Amp
$0.00237269-8.53%
Aragon
$3.30-8.89%
Skale
$0.02886016-16.44%
Livepeer
$4.55-12.62%
UMA Protocol
$1.77-10.95%
Stargate Finance
$0.61410374-9.84%
TerraUSD
$0.01268415-16.30%
Synapse
$0.64701059-10.36%
DigiByte
$0.00732588-10.24%
Alchemy Pay
$0.02388030-14.05%
Cartesi
$0.15845796-14.68%
Ribbon Finance
$0.16100843+0.62%
Lisk
$0.79221590-6.34%
Polymath Network
$0.12425093-10.16%
Nervos Network
$0.00325399-12.05%
SPACE ID
$0.37520251-19.58%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000020-5.01%
NuCypher
$0.07993467+0.01%
Kyber Network
$0.56929128-10.37%
iExec RLC
$1.36-12.93%
OMG Network
$0.67599050-14.51%
Nano
$0.69773144-4.54%
MetisDAO
$21.11-5.78%
Syscoin
$0.12015795-8.76%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00201482-8.70%
Numeraire
$13.44-8.03%
Celsius
$0.19006979-18.19%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.30-5.50%
Chromia
$0.13671055-15.93%
Steem
$0.17750669-5.13%
Ren
$0.07553990-1.58%
Dent
$0.00078015-10.98%
COTI
$0.06144350-9.63%
Secret
$0.34455325-11.59%
NKN
$0.11053250-16.50%
MOBOX
$0.36331336-11.49%
WINkLink
$0.00007113-5.26%
Civic
$0.07935313-7.94%
Request
$0.08214066-7.42%
Keep Network
$0.11278143-9.23%
Bifrost
$0.04856865-6.08%
Spell Token
$0.00052605-11.10%
Bancor
$0.38842522-6.64%
CEEK VR
$0.07133802-9.94%
Sun Token
$0.00578033-5.81%
SuperRare
$0.08155642-13.29%
Index Chain
$0.06664694-17.78%
WazirX
$0.10613975-13.09%
XYO Network
$0.00383641-4.21%
Augur
$6.07-6.80%
Reef
$0.00196689-11.87%
Stormx
$0.00396164-9.24%
Raydium
$0.20615925-6.23%
Moonriver
$5.98-8.02%
LooksRare
$0.07543966-15.19%
RACA
$0.00011911-12.13%
Storj
$0.27237355-9.86%
Saitama
$0.00085703-4.77%
Voyager Token
$0.12638553-10.66%
Orchid
$0.06147401-8.21%
GAS
$2.54-10.29%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.17230702-4.53%
Polkastarter
$0.31784891-10.57%
Yield Guild Games
$0.16554459-12.63%
Adventure Gold
$0.39110567-10.51%
Verge
$0.00177860-8.42%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000-14.39%
Alpaca Finance
$0.17926601-10.18%
Serum
$0.06736871-15.38%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.61-10.78%
Enzyme
$17.07-7.60%
CLV
$0.04038473-11.85%
Quickswap
$50.34-11.37%
Blue Zelle
$0.05742580-13.91%
district0x
$0.02800000-1.41%
Star Atlas
$0.00173761-10.09%
Stafi
$0.30964217-10.79%
Harvest Finance
$24.75-10.27%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00355631-0.33%
Rarible
$1.10-6.05%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.01438295-6.10%
Tokemak
$0.71403073-5.74%
Quantstamp
$0.01206684-2.54%
Mirror Protocol
$0.02986673-16.59%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
FTX Token
$0.86223980-12.29%
Pepe
$0.00000102-18.88%
Tether
$1.00-0.00%
USD Coin
$1.00+0.02%
Dai
$1.00+0.01%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Markets

BNB, CAKE Plummet Following SEC Crackdown on Binance

Both are significant tokens in the Binance ecosystem and had their prices drop by more than 8%.

By Sage D. Young
AccessTimeIconJun 5, 2023 at 8:21 p.m. UTC
Updated Jun 5, 2023 at 8:27 p.m. UTC
BNB price daily (CoinDesk)

BNB price daily (CoinDesk)

The prices of BNB AND CAKE - two significant tokens in the Binance ecosystem - have plummeted in the four hours after the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filed suit against the centralized exchange, data from blockchain analytics firm Cryptowatch shows.

BNB, which has a total market dominance of 3.86% according to CoinGecko, has dropped more than 8% from $300 to $276 in the past four hours, while CAKE has slid roughly 9% from $1.70 to $1.54, at press time.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies Crash After the SEC Charges Binance With Sale of Unregistered Securities

CoinDesk - Unknown
(Cryptowatch)

BNB and CAKE’s recent dips follow SEC allegations that Binance commingled customer funds and operated as an unregistered securities exchange.

In a statement to CoinDesk, a Binance said that, “BNB coin is not a security. Rather, BNB is a native token designed to create an internal economy” where its “value derives from its participants.”

Read More: Binance Failing to Get US Exchange Listings for BNB Is Yellow Flag for Crypto Analysts

CAKE, the token that powers PancakeSwap, the BNB Chain alternative of decentralized exchanges like Uniswap and SushiSwap, is used for liquidity mining rewards and grants holders governance rights over the protocol. The total value locked on Pancake Swap stands at $1.81 billion, a roughly 9% decrease in the past seven days, per DeFi Llama.

Edited by James Rubin.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

CoinDesk - Unknown
Sage D. Young

Sage D. Young is a tech protocol reporter at CoinDesk. He owns a few NFTs, gold and silver, as well as BTC, ETH, LINK, AAVE, ARB, PEOPLE, DOGE, OS, and HTR.

Follow @httpsageyd on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.