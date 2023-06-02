Why Did Bitcoin’s Price Rise? BTC Hovers Over $27K as Investors Shrug Off Hot Jobs Data

Stocks jumped following the robust U.S. Labor Department report that showed the economy adding 339,000 jobs in May, about 75% more than economists forecast and also markedly higher than the 294,000 jobs added in April. The hot jobs data offered the latest evidence that the employment market remained tight, a sign that the economy isn’t done expanding and that inflation therefore will remain a concern. Yet a May unemployment rate of 3.7%, higher than the anticipated 3.5%, offered a more hopeful sign that the U.S. central bank may use to justify a halt to its steady diet of interest rate hikes. Rate increases have bedeviled crypto markets.