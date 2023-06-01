MakerDAO Votes to Ditch $500M in Paxos Dollar Stablecoin From Reserve Assets
The result is a significant blow for Paxos as MakerDAO currently holds roughly half of USDP’s total supply.
Voters unanimously favored to decrease the debt ceiling for USDP to zero from $500 million, according to a vote concluded Thursday.
The decision has a significant impact on embattled stablecoin issuer Paxos, as Maker’s treasury holds roughly half of USDP’s $1 billion supply. This comes after New York state regulators forced the company in February to halt minting Binance USD (BUSD), another Paxos-helmed stablecoin. The market capitalization of BUSD has cratered to $5 billion from $16 billion since then, according to CoinGecko data.
Gemini, issuer of the GUSD stablecoin, pays an incentive to MakerDAO for holding its stablecoin, while MakerDAO will soon earn a 2.6% yield on as much as $500 million of USDC from Coinbase Prime. The protocol also increasingly invests in real-world assets (RWA) such as tokenized short-term U.S. Treasury bonds via investment management firms.
The proposal for booting USDP argued that holding the stablecoin does not accrue revenues for MakerDAO, hurting its capital efficiency as the protocol prepares to hike rewards rate for its own stablecoin, DAI.
“While Paxos has raised the possibility of a marketing fee scheme, to date there has not been concrete progress towards implementing this,” per the proposal. “If marketing payments are eventually implemented, Maker would be able to increase USDP debt ceilings in response.”
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.