MakerDAO Votes to Ditch $500M in Paxos Dollar Stablecoin From Reserve Assets

The decision has a significant impact on embattled stablecoin issuer Paxos, as Maker’s treasury holds roughly half of USDP’s $1 billion supply. This comes after New York state regulators forced the company in February to halt minting Binance USD (BUSD), another Paxos-helmed stablecoin. The market capitalization of BUSD has cratered to $5 billion from $16 billion since then, according to CoinGecko data.