MakerDAO Votes to Ditch $500M in Paxos Dollar Stablecoin From Reserve Assets

Bitcoin
$27,077.53+0.55%
Ethereum
$1,875.43+0.87%
Binance Coin
$306.36+0.11%
XRP
$0.50687570+0.92%
Cardano
$0.36622700-1.25%
Dogecoin
$0.07199112+1.22%
Polygon
$0.89838893+1.77%
Solana
$20.81+1.48%
Litecoin
$95.51+7.41%
Tron
$0.07522706-0.40%
Polkadot
$5.26-0.47%
Binance USD
$0.99954977-0.10%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000856+2.40%
Avalanche
$14.29+1.70%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$27,056.21+0.20%
Uniswap
$5.03+0.28%
Chainlink
$6.43-0.18%
Cosmos
$10.43-0.08%
Monero
$148.53+0.96%
Ethereum Classic
$17.89+0.03%
Stellar
$0.09183000+1.85%
Bitcoin Cash
$113.34+0.90%
Internet Computer
$4.71+1.62%
Filecoin
$4.70+0.97%
Lido DAO
$2.10+0.11%
Aptos
$8.64+5.21%
Quant
$116.66+1.80%
Hedera
$0.05160079+0.87%
Crypto.com
$0.05914096-0.38%
Arbitrum
$1.16+1.42%
VeChain
$0.02007045-0.89%
NEAR Protocol
$1.57+0.84%
The Graph
$0.13258310+0.14%
ApeCoin
$3.12-0.16%
Algorand
$0.14790867+1.24%
The Sandbox
$0.56749326+7.77%
Paxos Dollar
$0.99895041+2.24%
EOS
$0.88965800+1.14%
Elrond
$36.99+1.59%
Aave
$63.43-0.26%
Optimism
$1.42+3.79%
Fantom
$0.31701148+2.15%
Decentraland
$0.47410242+3.39%
Theta
$0.84572740+2.39%
Stacks
$0.60685471+2.86%
Tezos
$0.89726100+0.37%
Axie Infinity
$7.03+2.93%
Immutable X
$0.75861666+5.28%
Synthetix
$2.37+2.21%
Flow
$0.72291898+0.62%
NEO
$10.26-0.80%
Gala
$0.02996884+3.44%
Curve DAO Token
$0.82128304+1.19%
Bitcoin SV
$32.53+0.12%
Injective Protocol
$7.48+4.56%
Maker
$644.13+1.27%
IOTA
$0.20218052+3.10%
BitTorrent
$0.00000058-1.55%
Kava.io
$1.01-2.44%
Chiliz
$0.09967976+1.92%
PAX Gold
$1,984.89+0.46%
Luna Classic
$0.00008510+1.61%
Mina
$0.54191274+1.50%
Dash
$42.27+1.51%
eCash
$0.00002442+1.45%
Trust Wallet Token
$1.07+0.36%
Woo Network
$0.22510073+3.61%
Flare
$0.02306273-1.22%
Zilliqa
$0.02285622+1.24%
Nexo
$0.67247515+0.04%
Mask Network
$4.30-0.89%
THORChain
$1.14+2.01%
Loopring
$0.27446203-0.96%
PancakeSwap
$1.66+2.11%
Convex Finance
$4.28+1.47%
Enjin
$0.33023663+2.48%
dYdX
$2.04+0.77%
Basic Attention Token
$0.21528300+2.48%
FLOKI
$0.00003189+4.03%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000-5.53%
NEM
$0.03286380+1.66%
Illuvium
$55.27+8.03%
Holo
$0.00159957+2.34%
Fetch.ai
$0.26811215+3.39%
Zcash
$31.95-0.49%
Qtum
$2.60-0.03%
Oasis Network
$0.05302869+3.01%
Ethereum Name Service
$10.15+2.10%
Celo
$0.51782162+4.53%
Audius
$0.23991493+2.76%
Ravencoin
$0.02073854+1.24%
Compound
$35.87+1.01%
Kusama
$26.85+4.63%
SXP
$0.42171648+2.57%
Decred
$15.92+0.41%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.83374781+0.50%
BLUR
$0.48054964+2.38%
ICON
$0.23938157+1.37%
Stepn
$0.25705041+1.92%
JasmyCoin
$0.00461801+2.73%
IoTeX
$0.02317167+1.38%
Bitcoin Gold
$12.40-1.39%
Yearn Finance
$6,480.10+1.09%
EthereumPoW
$1.93+0.79%
Ankr
$0.02533790+0.34%
Helium
$1.38+1.71%
0x
$0.22335307+1.65%
Braintrust
$0.73500000+0.53%
Band Protocol
$1.42+3.76%
Moonbeam
$0.27524212-0.26%
Harmony
$0.01439422+1.13%
Wax
$0.05309625+1.06%
Waves
$1.71+1.26%
Sushiswap
$0.85007416+1.99%
Siacoin
$0.00313667+0.18%
SafePal
$0.41200207+1.10%
Joe
$0.44725209+7.82%
Skale
$0.03311008+2.80%
Gains Network
$4.93+2.22%
Alchemy Pay
$0.03022630+9.81%
Amp
$0.00257606+2.23%
Aragon
$3.61+4.77%
Livepeer
$5.12+5.38%
UMA Protocol
$1.93+2.00%
Stargate Finance
$0.67712956+2.89%
SPACE ID
$0.47164747+4.02%
Cartesi
$0.18189499+0.44%
TerraUSD
$0.01332134-1.96%
DigiByte
$0.00770005+2.54%
Nervos Network
$0.00361899+4.18%
Synapse
$0.63366103+4.94%
Lisk
$0.80042590-0.44%
Ribbon Finance
$0.16222878+2.86%
Kyber Network
$0.61385944+1.89%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000020+0.33%
iExec RLC
$1.53+1.60%
Polymath Network
$0.12296927+0.73%
OMG Network
$0.75990795+1.84%
Syscoin
$0.14360148+19.37%
Nano
$0.73592650+3.21%
MetisDAO
$22.02+3.07%
Numeraire
$14.51+1.16%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00215101+0.91%
Celsius
$0.20807041-0.08%
Chromia
$0.15318547+0.92%
COTI
$0.06995305+0.18%
Secret
$0.39774463-3.24%
Dent
$0.00086681+3.13%
Bifrost
$0.05238691-1.95%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.43+1.47%
NKN
$0.12527951+8.55%
Steem
$0.18045564+0.08%
Ren
$0.07322670+1.50%
MOBOX
$0.36941850-10.90%
WINkLink
$0.00007198+1.35%
Spell Token
$0.00059277+2.47%
NuCypher
$0.05298713+0.00%
Request
$0.08872488-0.08%
Civic
$0.08423644+0.85%
Keep Network
$0.12082118-1.46%
Bancor
$0.41628060+2.33%
Index Chain
$0.07835655+2.14%
SuperRare
$0.09318717+3.99%
CEEK VR
$0.06714831+2.18%
Sun Token
$0.00587098+1.77%
WazirX
$0.11508323-0.09%
Reef
$0.00220241+3.18%
XYO Network
$0.00396796+0.48%
Augur
$6.12-3.29%
RACA
$0.00014262+0.25%
LooksRare
$0.08593816+4.57%
Raydium
$0.21702577-9.67%
Moonriver
$6.33+0.52%
Storj
$0.29725685+2.13%
Voyager Token
$0.14218430+2.97%
Stormx
$0.00375521-11.15%
Saitama
$0.00089174+1.04%
Orchid
$0.06536489-0.76%
GAS
$2.76-0.08%
Adventure Gold
$0.45733310+4.17%
Yield Guild Games
$0.18940779+3.83%
Polkastarter
$0.34535626+1.56%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000+15.17%
Verge
$0.00192862+0.33%
Alpaca Finance
$0.19337974+0.42%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.15684409+2.80%
Serum
$0.07274883+2.75%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.84+3.40%
Enzyme
$18.40+1.70%
CLV
$0.04531459+1.78%
Quickswap
$56.18+1.82%
Blue Zelle
$0.06446454+3.58%
Star Atlas
$0.00183435-0.54%
district0x
$0.02810000-1.75%
Stafi
$0.34049779+0.23%
Harvest Finance
$27.29+1.46%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00407870-0.12%
Rarible
$1.17-4.45%
Tokemak
$0.74462751-0.64%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.01422035-1.40%
Quantstamp
$0.01227000-2.88%
Mirror Protocol
$0.03192517-7.22%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
FTX Token
$0.94069362-0.47%
Pepe
$0.00000129+6.88%
Tether
$0.99975017-0.10%
USD Coin
$0.99963119-0.08%
Dai
$0.99961045-0.05%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Markets

MakerDAO Votes to Ditch $500M in Paxos Dollar Stablecoin From Reserve Assets

The result is a significant blow for Paxos as MakerDAO currently holds roughly half of USDP’s total supply.

By Krisztian Sandor
AccessTimeIconJun 1, 2023 at 4:16 p.m. UTC
ces 2020 dai makerdao

MakerDao (Brady Dale/CoinDesk)

Decentralized finance (DeFi) lending protocol MakerDAO’s community has voted to ditch $500 million Paxos Dollar (USDP) stablecoin from its reserves, impacting half of the token’s supply.

Voters unanimously favored to decrease the debt ceiling for USDP to zero from $500 million, according to a vote concluded Thursday.

The decision has a significant impact on embattled stablecoin issuer Paxos, as Maker’s treasury holds roughly half of USDP’s $1 billion supply. This comes after New York state regulators forced the company in February to halt minting Binance USD (BUSD), another Paxos-helmed stablecoin. The market capitalization of BUSD has cratered to $5 billion from $16 billion since then, according to CoinGecko data.

MakerDAO, issuer of the $5 billion DAI stablecoin and one of the largest lending protocols in DeFi, is aiming to boost its revenues by investing its vast reserves in yield-generating strategies.

Gemini, issuer of the GUSD stablecoin, pays an incentive to MakerDAO for holding its stablecoin, while MakerDAO will soon earn a 2.6% yield on as much as $500 million of USDC from Coinbase Prime. The protocol also increasingly invests in real-world assets (RWA) such as tokenized short-term U.S. Treasury bonds via investment management firms.

The proposal for booting USDP argued that holding the stablecoin does not accrue revenues for MakerDAO, hurting its capital efficiency as the protocol prepares to hike rewards rate for its own stablecoin, DAI.

“While Paxos has raised the possibility of a marketing fee scheme, to date there has not been concrete progress towards implementing this,” per the proposal. “If marketing payments are eventually implemented, Maker would be able to increase USDP debt ceilings in response.”

Edited by Nelson Wang.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

CoinDesk - Unknown
Krisztian Sandor

Krisztian Sandor is a reporter on the U.S. markets team focusing on stablecoins and institutional investment. He holds BTC and ETH.

Follow @sndr_krisztian on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.

Read more about
MakerDAODAIPaxosPaxos DollarStablecoin